Biological safety testing refers to bio-analytical tests performed by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies or contract research organizations for pharmaceutical manufacturing/packaging arena and can involve multiple disciplines such as pharmacology, toxicology, microbiology and others. These test procedures majorly focuses on the safety of the material from raw material stage, to intermediate to final products.

The biological safety tests market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to rising production of new generation biologics and rising prevalence of target diseases. In addition, the opportunities from developing economies is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The “Global Biological Safety Tests Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of biological safety tests market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, test type and geography. The global biological safety tests market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading biological safety tests market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Charles River

Lonza

BSL Bioservice

Cytovance Biologics

Merck KGaA

SGS S.A.

Toxikon, Inc.

Wuxi Pharmatech (Cayman) Inc.

Avance Biosciences, Inc.

Paragon Bioservices, Inc.

The global biological safety tests market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and test type. Based on product, the market is segmented as, reagents and kits, instruments, services. Based on application, the market is segmented in to stem cell, tissue and tissue-based products, gene therapy, blood and blood-based therapy, vaccines and therapeutics. On the basis of test type, the biological safety tests market is categorized as per, sterility tests, cell line authentication and characterization tests, bio-burden tests, endotoxin tests, adventitious agent detection tests, residual host contamination detection tests, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global biological safety tests market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The biological safety tests market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting biological safety tests market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the biological safety tests market in these regions.

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights provide a keen view on the market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Our research ranks investment centers of market by considering their future demands, returns, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Our research and insights help our clients identify compatible business partners.

