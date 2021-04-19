According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Anti-foaming Agents Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 20172023, the global anti-foaming agents market was valued at $5,140 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $6,879 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2017 to 2023. The silicone based type of anti-foaming agent occupied a significant three-seventh share of the global market in 2016.

Anti-foaming agents are surface-active materials that remove foam or prevent foam formation in different commercial, manufacturing, or industrial processes. Foam is usually formed during blending or mixing, reflux & distillation steps, and filtration & filling procedures resulting in reduced equipment capacity as well as increased processing time and expense. Thus, to cope up with the problem of foam formation, different types of anti-foaming agents or air release agents are used which are water based, oil based, silicone based, and other materials based.

Increase in demand from various end-use sectors and growth in requirement in emerging economies drive the growth of the global anti-foaming agents market during the forecast period. Apart from that, environmental concerns & regulatory guidelines regarding effluent quantity released through different industries as well as the restriction of VOC emissions is another factor that support the expansion of the market. However, reverse trend and limited awareness regarding the product is expected to limit the market growth. Further, technological advancements in composition and performance of defoamers is anticipated to provide numerous opportunities to the market.

The anti-foaming agents analyzed in the report are water based, oil based, silicone based, and others including powder based, EO/PO based, alkyl poly acrylates, non-silicone defoamers, and ester based anti-foaming agents. Among these, silicone based anti-foaming agent occupied major share of the market in 2016 and is projected to maintain its dominancy during the forecast period as well.

The applications of anti-foaming agents considered in the report include pulp & paper, oil & gas, paints & coatings, water treatment, food & beverages, detergents, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and others. The others segment include dyes & pigments, polymer & emulsions, pesticide formulations, starch & corrugation, agriculture, and more. Pulp & paper, oil & gas, and paints & coatings were the prominent segments of the global market occupying more than half of share in 2016.

Key Findings of Anti-Foaming Agents Market:

Asia-Pacific was the dominant region occupying around one-third share of the market in 2016.

Oil & gas application is the fastest growing segment with 5.2% CAGR in value terms during analysis period.

LAMEA is the fastest growing region of the global market with CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period.

Silicone based anti-foaming agent was the major segment of the market in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at the significant CAGR of 4.1% during the analysis period.

Water treatment is second fastest growing application segment with a significant CAGR of 4.6% during the analysis period.

In 2016, Europe and Asia-Pacific collectively accounted for more than 60% of the global anti-foaming agents market, and are expected to grow at the significant CAGRs during the forecast period. Moreover, LAMEA & Europe is expected to possess the highest CAGRs owing to the ongoing industrial developments and technological advancements in these regions.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players Clariant AG, Dow Corning Corporation, BASF SE, Ashland Inc., Ecolab Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Ltd., Kemira Oyj, Elementis PLC, and Wacker Chemie AG are detailed thoroughly in the report.

