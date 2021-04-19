Nondestructive testing is an innovative technique for detecting and evaluating a variety of defects in materials used in the aerospace industry. This approach is primarily used in the aerospace industry for the design and construction of a variety of equipment that is used for a variety of purposes. It is the most precise method for testing aircraft components and materials without causing any harm. Destructive testing can also be used to determine the tensile strength, fracture toughness, including flexibility of aircraft components. The growth of the aerospace industry in recent years has provided many opportunities for companies in the global aircraft nondestructive testing market to expand. In the coming years, growing investments in research and development of efficient products will bode well for the market’s growth. As a result, the arrival of many large-scale corporations would provide a boost to the industry’s growth in years to come. The overall aircraft nondestructive testing market is expected to register a huge CAGR growth during the forecast period.

Various factors such as increased investments in the aerospace and defense industry, increasing the automation of machines and systems that require continuous inspection for structural integrity are major drivers of growth in the aircraft nondestructive testing market. Also computed radiography testing method is becoming a trend in the market. As compared to other research methods, computed radiography offers major cost advantages in the aerospace and defense industry because it reduces additional costs. Radiography testing ranges in size from microminiature electronic parts to large missile components used in the aerospace and defense industries, as economic justification is a major requirement for any testing process. However, absence of technical workforce and low awareness among developing countries may restrain the growth of the aircraft nondestructive testing market. Furthermore, increase in government intervention for safety legislation mandating the use of nondestructive testing techniques for obtaining clearances is further anticipated to create market opportunities for the aircraft nondestructive testing market during the forecast period.

Some Of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1. Arise Global Pte. Ltd.

2. FLIR Systems, Inc.

3. FLTechnics

4. Intertek Group plc

5. MISTRAS Group, Inc.

6. Nikon Metrology NV

7. OLYMPUS CORPORATION

8. SGS SA

9. TEAM Inc.

10. TÜV Rheinland

