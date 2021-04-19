According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Cocoa Market by Product Type, Process, Nature, Quality, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” the global cocoa market size is expected to reach $15.5 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Cocoa is extracted from Theobroma tree or cacao tree. The cocoa or cocoa beans are dried and fermented to produce cocoa liquor and by processing the cocoa liquor, cocoa butter and cocoa powder is extracted. The growing demand for chocolate is the key factor propelling the global cocoa market. Cocoa liquor is the major ingredient used to manufacture chocolate. Cocoa is widely used as flavoring, coloring, filling, and as topping in food & beverages, confectionery, and bakery industries. The growing application of cocoa in these industries is fueling the growth of the global cocoa market.

According to the cocoa market forecast, on the basis of product type, the cocoa liquor segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $4,837.1 million in 2019, and is expected to sustain its significance during the forecast period. The cocoa liquor, also known as chocolate liquor is the essential item required to produce raw chocolate. Cocoa butter and cocoa powder are also produced from cocoa liquor. Therefore, rise in demand for chocolates, and growth in use of cocoa liquor in confectionery, food & beverages, bakery, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical sector will boost the demand for the cocoa liquor.

The players operating in the global cocoa market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, exploit the cocoa market opportunity, and increase in profitability in the market. The key players profiled in this report include ;- Cargill, Inc., Olam International Ltd., Toutan S.A., Barry Callebaut AG, The Hershey Company, Guan Chong Cocoa Manufacturer SDN. BHD, Ciranda, Inc., United Cocoa Processor, Inc., Bloomer Chocolate Company, and VJ Jindal Cocoa Private Limited.

Key Findings Of The Study

The cocoa market was valued at $12,874.0 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $15,501.1 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

By product type, the cocoa liquor segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

In 2019, depending on the process, the Dutch process segment was valued at $9,675.2 million, accounting for 75.1% of the global cocoa market share.

In 2019, the Netherlands was the most prominent market in Europe, and is projected to reach $1,636.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. According to the cocoa market analysis, the cocoa market is segmented into product type, process, nature, quality, application, and region. On the basis of product type, the global cocoa market is categorized into cocoa butter, cocoa liquor, and cocoa powder. By process, it is segregated into Dutch process and natural process. On the basis of nature, it is segmented into organic and conventional. Based on the quality, it is segmented into bulk, specialty, and fine flavor. Based on application, it is segmented into confectionery, food & beverages, bakery, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Iran, United Arab Emirates, and rest of LAMEA).

