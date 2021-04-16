Latest market study on “Wipes Market to 2030 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Baby Wipes, Facial Wipes, Moist Flushable Wipes, Household Wipes, and Others); by Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Online, and Others), and Geography”. Wipe is a small moist cloth that is used for cleaning surfaces. Various types of wipes are commercially available such as baby wipes, makeup removal wipes, cooling wipes, perfume wipes, body wipes, medical wipes, general cleaning wipes, pet wipes, intimate wipes, deodorant wipes, nail polish removal wipes, antibacterial wipes, among others. These wipes are subjected to light rubbing or friction to remove dirt or liquid from the surface. The key advantage of wipes is convenience. Using wipes is quicker and easier than the alternative of dispensing a liquid and using another cloth or paper towel to clean or remove dust. Wipes serves a number of personal and household purposes.

The global wipes market is accounted to US$ 14,446.0Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8%during the forecast period 2019 – 2030, to account to US$ 49,507.6 Mn by 2030. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

World Health Organization (WHO) announced that COVID-19, the novel form of a disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2, as a global pandemic. In December 2019, the outbreak of coronavirus had spread in China and later turned into pandemic causing thousands of deaths across the world. People infected by COVID-19 initially develop mild respiratory symptoms that may aggravate to severe illnesses, such as pneumonia, leading to breathlessness and ultimately resulting in death. As coronavirus is transmitted through contact with an infected person or via respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, consumers are focusing on personal hygiene and household cleanliness. Surfaces play a significant role in transmitting pathogens. Hence, preventing surfaces from getting contaminated is important. Disinfectant wipes are mainly used in the medical sector, hotels and restaurants, schools, and colleges for disinfecting the surfaces. Thus, disinfectant wipes and sanitizers are used on a large scale as a precautionary measure to fight against the coronavirus. Rising awareness among the consumers in the developed and developing countries about the importance of hygienic products have propelled the demand for wipes globally. Among all five regions, Asia-Pacific wipes market is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region has tremendous potential for the wipes market. Countries such as China and India have a large population base. This leads to a higher demand for wipes in these countries. Countries such as Australia and South Korea are highly concern about personal care and hygiene. These factors further propel the demand for wipes in these countries.The baby wipes segment experiences an increase in sales in these countries due to growth in the infant population in the region. Rapid growth in the number of potential buyers in Asian countries is expected to drive the wipes market in the region.

The report segments the global wipesmarketas follows:

Wipes Market, by Type

Baby Wipes

Facial Wipes

Moist Flushable Wipes

Household Wipes

Others

Wipes Market, by Distribution Channel

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Wipes Market– By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Australia India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



The market for global wipesis concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the players present in global wipesmarket are Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Procter & Gamble, S.C. Johnson & Son, The Clorox Company, Contec Inc., Diamond Wipes International Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Rockline Industries, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Nice-Pak Products, Inc. among many others.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Wipes Market

COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, and since then it has spread across the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The overall market breakdown due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the wipes market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

