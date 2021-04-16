Pressure testing pumps Market: Introduction

Industries processes and equipment employ various types of technologies for generating the pressure in pressure testing pump such as screw press technology and others. Pressure testing pumps are generally used for generating pressure prior to the measurement of pressure for air and water related applications. Air and gas leakage as well as heating installations in the connections of boiler are the major areas where pressure testing pumps are used intensively. Also, pressure testing pumps are mostly preferred for measurement of pressure in refrigeration and air conditioning applications. Pressure testing pumps are

Mostly, hand operated type of pressure testing pumps are used in the end use segment. Whereas a single hand operated pressure testing pump consist of pressure gauge, operating handle, reservoir and filter, outlet pressure hose, and pressure relief valve. When the pump is connected to the pipeline or the targeted network then, hand operated unit of the pump is required to generate the required hydrostatic pressure. Reservoir of the pump is used for preventing the dirt entering in the pump and pressure gauge is for shielding purpose to avoid any damage.

Frequent calibration is needed for the pressure testing pump to get accurate result out of the system. Pressure range of the testing pump vary from product to product, a medium pressure testing pump generated pressure upto 900 psi and high pressure testing pump generates pressure upto 40,000 psi.

Pressure testing pumps Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand of thermal power generation plants and industrial boilers used for co-generation power or process heating, have been primarily driving the growth of global pressure testing pumps market. The end users of these verticals need pressure testing pumps for installation and maintenance. Additionally, petroleum and crude oil industries are also fueling the demand of pressure testing pumps on global level. Also, pressure testing pumps are favored for use in research and development laboratories and centers, for accurate and quick pressure testing. This favorable as well as dominant use of pressure testing pumps in this industries anticipate the projected growth in global pressure testing pumps market for the forecast period.

With slow product movement of capital equipment used in industrial and energy sectors, the growth of pressure testing pumps is too expected to be relegated in a limited extent. The high maintenance activities for pressure testing pumps is increasing the maintenance cost of it, may also inhibit the usage of pressure testing pumps to a healthy extent. These restraining factors can impede the growth of pressure testing market.

Advanced technologies for pressure generation, low leakage, and minimum maintenance of the pressure testing pumps are driving the growth of global pressure testing pumps market. Also, calibration of the pressure gauges by pressure testing pumps are creates a valuable opportunity to rise the global pressure testing pumps market.

As of due to covid-19 pandemic, industries halted their production due to global shutdown, this in effect resulted in tentative loss of all the industries of over the world. But, after unlock of many countries all things are getting on back on the road with some precautions. Also, pressure testing pump manufacturer industries have got effected due to stopped demand and all activities. However, due obligatory requirement of pressure testing pumps in thermal, oil and gas, and other industries, it is anticipated a projected growth in global pressure testing pumps market

Pressure testing pumps Market: Segmentation

The global Pressure testing pumps market can be segmented on the basis of types of operation, application:-

Pressure testing pumps on the basis of types of operation:

Hydraulic

Electric

Pneumatic

Hand Operated

Pressure testing pumps on the basis of application:

High Pressure

Low Pressure

Pressure testing pumps Market: Regional Outlook

East Asia and North America are the predominant regions in global pressure testing pumps market. As of instance, global pressure testing pumps market is expected a substantial growth with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. South Asia pacific region is expecting a significant growth during forecast period.

Pressure testing pumps Market: Key Participants

Major companies who are key participants in the global Pressure testing pumps market, identified across the world are:

KOYO INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD.

Additel

ROTHENBERGER Werkzeuge GmbH

DRUCK & TEMPERATUR Leitenberger GmbH

PressureJet Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

URACA GmbH & Co. KG

Asada Corporation

Clarke Tools (Chronos)

Ambica Machine Tools

Eagle Pressure Systems

Beijing Power Equipment Group Co., Ltd

Dongguan Suncenter Fluid Control Equipment Co.,Ltd.

