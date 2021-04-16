MARKET INTRODUCTION

Various materials such as paper and paperboard, plastic, Tyvek, and others are used in postal packaging in different formats like envelopes, mailing bags, boxes and cartons, wraps, and others. The demand for postal packaging is foreseen to rise significantly in the coming years owing to rising online sales, and the market is no longer to be dependent on traditional post organization, and it can operate in a more dynamic environment.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The postal packaging market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as wider use in envelopes, mailing bags, boxes and cartons, wraps, and others. Some of the studies stated that ecommerce express and parcel capacities have surged by more than 5% in the last couple of years. Along with this, new designs plus cutting-back on paper use have been significantly encouraging the postal packaging market. Certain elements that consumers expect from postal packaging incorporate convenience, traceability, sustainability, efficiency, and flexibility, and other associating parameters at a pocket-friendly cost. All these factors are influencing the studied market growth. However, the implementation of stringent regulations by various government organizations upon some of the packaging material may hamper the growth of the postal packaging market. Nevertheless, with the steady growth e-commerce sector, there are opportunities for the market players to invest in this market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Postal Packaging Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the postal packaging market with detailed market segmentation by material type, packaging format, end-use, and geography. The global postal packaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading postal packaging market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global postal packaging market is segmented on the basis of material type, packaging format, and end-use. On the basis of material type, the postal packaging market is segmented into paper and paperboard, plastic, tyvek, and others. The postal packaging market on the basis of the packaging format is classified into envelopes, mailing bags, boxes and cartons, wraps, and others. Based on end-use, the postal packaging market is segmented into institutional / commercial and household.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global postal packaging market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The postal packaging market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the postal packaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the postal packaging market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover various key developments in the global postal packaging market. Various companies are focusing growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Some of the growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from postal packaging market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for postal packaging in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the postal packaging market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the postal packaging market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

