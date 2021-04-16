Paper Straws Market: Overview

An increasing shift from plastics to paper packaging materials in food service industries has been crucially driving evolution of the paper straws market. Paper straws are fast gaining steam in restaurants, bars and lounges, and soda shops, and various other popular beverages outlet chains. Their eco-friendliness over plastics straws is also underpinned by government norms to discourage the use of single-use plastics in the food services industry.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy Of This Report: https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=7233

Key materials used by manufacturers in the paper straws market are virgin kraft paper and recycled paper. As consumers become more cautious about the packaging choices they make in daily life, paper straws are likely to garner attention and shares among manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and e-retail. Key end-use applications apart from food services are institutional and household consumer segments.

The study on the paper straws market offers a detailed assessment of key growth dynamics pertaining to end-consumer taste and diet patterns. The authors strive to scrutinize economic, regulatory, and natural environments influencing the product development lifecycles. The study also takes a closer look at some of the recent advances in the packaging methods that are broadening the avenue for investments in the market.

Paper Straws Market: Key Trends

A key driver for the paper straws market is the adoption of earth-friendly packaging options in the food services industry. The adverse environmental impacts that disposal of single-use plastics have made in recent decades has spurred the popularity of more sustainable packaging. Over the past few years. the increasing trend of people dining out has gained momentum on the back of changing lifestyles of people living in urban spaces, especially in developing economies.

Buy This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/checkout?rep_id=7233<ype=S

The high cost of paper over plastics is one of the key factors that has substantially dampened the demand for paper straws among food services institutions, since restaurants don’t find the widespread adoption of paper straws cost-effective. However, the use of recyclable materials in paper straws will continue to magnify the environmental-friendliness of such packaging materials. Also, advances in production processes will help paper straw manufactures to achieve economies of scale, thereby boosting the profitability of mass adoption of paper straws among end-consumers.

Paper Straws Market: Competitive Dynamics and Key Developments

Numerous big players aspiring for larges stakes in the paper straws market are engaging in mergers and acquisition to consolidate the supplier networks. Makers of cups are increasing their stakes in the packaging companies operating in the paper straws market to penetrate new geographies. Focus on new product developments will also help top players retain their competitive stronghold in the global market. Additionally, food brands expanding their retail chains in developing countries might make these economies emerging markets in the near future.

Some of the key participants in the paper straws market are;

GP Paper Straw Sdn Bhd

Sharp Serviettes

Zhengzhou Gstar Plastics Co., Ltd

Aleco Straws Co. Ltd.

MPM Marketing Services Pty Ltd.

TIPI Straws, Footprint LLC

Austraw Pty Ltd

Paper Straws Market: Regional Assessment

A rapidly expanding food services industries in some of the emerging economies in Asia makes Asia Pacific a potentially attractive region for key players operating in the paper straws market. Top players are eyeing new avenues and to capture the consumer value they are expanding their distribution channels. Additionally, several packaging companies are putting their bets on paper-based cutleries. These cutleries are gathering steam among consumers and also among food and beverages brands.

To know more about the table of contents, you can click @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=7233

About TMR Research

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to busi-ness entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experi-enced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050