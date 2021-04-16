The Packaged Pretzels report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Packaged Pretzels Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Pretzels have their origin in Europe and gradually gaining popularity among global consumers. Pretzels are available in different sizes and shapes, such as twists, minis, sticks, and others. The demand for packaged pretzels is rising owing to consumer inclination toward convenience snacks. Nuts, sugar, seeds, salt, glazes, and chocolate are some of the common seasonings for making pretzels. Packaged pretzels are hard pretzels that are produced with wheat flour, salt, yeast, water, leavening agents, shortening, and sugar.

Top Key Players:- Auntie Anne’s, Inc., Conagra Brands, Inc., Focus Brands, Herr Foods Inc., J&J Snack Foods Corp, Mars, Incorporated, Nestle S.A., PepsiCo, Pretzels, Inc., Snyder’s-Lance, Inc.

The packaged pretzels market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as increasing consumers’ interest in different convenience food products. In recent times, consumers have shifted from traditional three-course meals each day to snacking or multiple small meals during the day. The rising number of consumer stores, growing brand visibility coupled with changing eating habits among consumers have heightened the demand for packaged pretzels. To cater to the trending consumer needs, market players are further focusing on the launch of innovative products, including gluten-free and novel flavors.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Specialty Beverage Stabilizers, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global packaged pretzels market is segmented on the basis of category, shape, and distribution channel. On the basis of category, the packaged pretzels market is segmented into gluten-free and conventional. The packaged pretzels market on the basis of the shape is classified into twists, minis, sticks, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, global packaged pretzels market is bifurcated into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Packaged Pretzels market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Packaged Pretzels market in these regions.

