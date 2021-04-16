Organic Infant Formula Market: Market Outlook

Organic infant formula is used as a substitute for the breast milk for the babies. It is kind of synthesized milk used as a mother’s milk for the babies below the age of 0-12 months. Organic infant formula is manufactured from organic milk source. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), in any organic infant formula, organic ingredients quantity should at least 95%. Organic infant formula offers more nutritional benefits than conventional or regular infant formula.

Organic infant formula is manufactured by the organic ingredients. Ingredients in regular infant formula are primarily not the milk ingredients, they are highly processed refined sweeteners. Whereas, organic infant formula is produced without the use of any artificial ingredients and contains the natural and organic ingredients. Organic infant formula is more close to breast milk as it offers the nutritional benefits to the babies.

Rising awareness regarding the effect of chemical synthesized food on human body is driving the global organic infant formula market

Non -organic or conventional food is presumed to be less beneficial and more harmful to the human body due to the availability of pesticide, added flavor, additives, etc. Consumers are more serious regarding choosing better baby food without any pesticide, additives, etc. and then also inclined towards more organic option which is one of the driving factors for the global organic infant formula market. Furthermore, the increasing birthrate in developing countries is also influencing the more use of organic infant formula which is among some factors expected to the growth of global organic infant formula market.

The high cost of organic infant formula as compared to the non-organic infant formula is one of the restraining factors of the global organic infant formula market. As organic infant formula is manufactured by the organic ingredients which are primarily collected from the cow’s organic milk, soy products or protein hydrolysate, etc. These ingredients come with the high cost due to less production which impacts the cost of organic infant formula. Moreover, organic infant formula is closer to breast milk but not completely is breast milk, hence it won’t be necessary that organic infant formula will be suitable for every baby. Therefore, the suitability of organic infant formula for the individual is among the challenges which should be overcome for the growth of global organic infant market.

Global Organic Infant Formula Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, global organic infant formula market is segmented as:

Milk-based formula

Soya-based formula

Protein hydrolysate formula

On the basis of form, global organic infant formula market is segmented as:

Powdered formula

Concentrated Liquid formula

Ready-to-use formula

On the basis of distribution channel, global organic infant formula market is segmented as:

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Retail Stores

Departmental Stores

Online Sales

On the basis of region, global organic infant formula market is segmented as:

North America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

South America

Middle East and Africa

Global Organic Infant Formula Ingredients Market: Key Players

Some of the major players of the global organic infant formula market are Holle baby food AG, Bellamy’s Organic, Abbott, Beingmate global, Hain Celestial, HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG, Nestl S.A., Danone, Hero Group, Kraft Heinz Baby Food, etc.

Opportunities for market participants in the global infant formula chicken market

As the demand for the nutritive food is increasing, manufacturers of infant formula can find the opportunities in producing organic infant formula. Manufacturing the organic infant formula in emerging countries like India where the birth rate is increasing, can be the better opportunity for the growth of global organic infant formula market.

Global Organic Infant Formula Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is dominating the global organic infant formula market due to the huge consumption of organic food in the region. North America is showing a significant amount of growth in the global organic infant formula market during the forecast period. However, South Asia is showing the fastest growth rate for the global organic infant formula market due to increasing birth rate and per capita income in the region.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of organic infant formula market, and contains thoughtful facts, historical data, insights, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report also contains projections using a suitable set of methodologies and assumptions. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, end use, form, and distribution channel.

