The neurological biomarker market is expected to reach US$ 5,501.8 million by 2027 from US$ 14,454.7 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The genomic biomarkers segment held the largest share of the global neurological biomarker market, based on product, in 2019, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment is likely to witness a lucrative growth owing to increasing consumer awarenessabout the benefits of genetic medicines as well as technological advancements in the field of neurological biomarkers. In addition, the growing inclination toward gene counseling and genetic analysis for diagnostic purposes is also likely to propel the growth of the market for genomic biomarkers. The genetic biomarkers are significant modalities that directs towards a more personalized approach of predispositions and medical analysis.

The incidence of neurological disorders has increased significantly worldwide. As per the World Health Organization data published in 2016, neurological disorders are estimated to affect large populations worldwide in the coming years. The diagnosis of neurological disorders among populations cannot be correlated with age and region. In the recent years, various measures and efforts have been taken to create awareness and educate people regarding these diseases to enable patients to access the suitable medications and treatments for such conditions. For example, the Neurological Foundation in New Zealand works to raise public awareness about neurological diseases by funding publications and hosting public events throughout the country. The Epilepsy Foundation of America has initiated National Epilepsy Awareness Month since 1969 to increase awareness about the disease. Similarly, the Alzheimer’s Association conducts nationwide awareness campaigns to raise awareness about the disease. Moreover, with an increase in the need for better healthcare facilities, Technology-Enabled Care (TEC) solutions are being introduced in the healthcare systems, especially in the emerging economies. Factors such as rising incidence of neurological disorders, increase in geriatric population, and advancements in pediatric care are fuelling the growth of the healthcare sector. Thus, the increasing awareness about neurological diseases among patients and developing healthcare infrastructure are likely to offer significant opportunity for the growth of the market.

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003515/

Global Neurological BiomarkerMarket– ByProduct

Proteomics Biomarker

Genomics Biomarker

Metabolomics Biomarker

Imaging Biomarker

Others



Global Neurological BiomarkerMarket– By Application

Alzheimer’s Disease

Parkinson’s Disease

Schizophrenia

Huntington’s Disease

Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Others



Global Neurological BiomarkerMarket– By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Clinical Diagnostics

Research Organizations

Neurological BiomarkerMarket – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa

South and Central America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abbott

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Qiagen Banyan Biomarkers Inc.

Immunarray Pvt. Ltd.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Merck Millipore

Buy Now This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003515/

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Key Takeaways

Research Methodology

Neurological Biomarker Market Landscape

Neurological Biomarker Market – Key Market Dynamics

Neurological Biomarker Market – Global Market Analysis

Neurological Biomarker Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type

Neurological Biomarker Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

Neurological Biomarker Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound

Neurological Biomarker Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

Industry Landscape

Neurological Biomarker Market, Key Company Profiles

Appendix

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]