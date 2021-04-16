Global Network Automation Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2021-2027.The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Network Automation Market. The network automation refers to automating the processes of a computer network. The network automation can be deployed through the integration of software and hardware solutions, which can help in executing and managing network processes. The network automation plays a vital role in network virtualization and SD (Software-defined) networking, enabling automated provisioning of virtual network functions, for example, virtual load balancing.

Global Network Automation Market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the coming years. The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances. It proclaims the addition of another new dimension to this industry explaining the performance of the major players. The market has also been segmented on the basis of the provincial players, out of which some are well established while some have newly entered the global market. These players have demonstrated activities such as research and development, striving to bring in new products and services that can effectively compete the other established players.

Top Profiling Key Players:

1. Apstra

2. BlueCat Networks, Inc.

3. BMC Software, Inc.

4. Cisco Systems, Inc.

5. IBM

6. Juniper Networks, Inc.

7.Micro Focus International plc

8. NetBrain Technologies, Inc.

Network Automation Market report provides an in-depth assessment of growth and other aspects of the market in key countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. The Network Automation Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunication with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Network Automation market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, organization size and geography. This report also studies the global Network Automation Market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market Dynamics:

The increase in the adoption of virtual and software-defined wide area network (WAN) infrastructure across enterprises and an increase in demand for bandwidth management across SME are some of the significant factors driving the global network automation market. The increasing demand for advanced networking solutions by major organizations and huge investments in R&D of network automation is propelling the network automation market growth.

Market Segmentation:

The global network automation market is segmented on the basis of component, network infrastructure, organization size, deployment type, vertical. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as solutions, service. On the basis of network infrastructure, the market is segmented as physical network configuration and automation, virtual network configuration and automation, hybrid network configuration and automation. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as on-premises, cloud. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as manufacturing, information technology, telecom, media and entertainment, energy and utilities, others.

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Network Automation Market Landscape

5. Network Automation Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. Network Automation Market – Global Market Analysis

7. Network Automation Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Deployment

8. Network Automation Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Enterprise Size

9. Network Automation Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. Network Automation Market, Key Company Profiles

12. Appendix

Finally, all aspects of the Network Automation Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

