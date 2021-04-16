Metalized Flexible Packaging Market: Overview

Metalized flexible packaging may use a range of flexible packaging materials where polymer film is coated with a thin layer of metals including aluminum. Metalized flexible packaging is extensively used in packaging wide range of food and beverages materials. In addition to this, some other prominent end-use industries are pharmaceuticals, personal care, and pet food. Two compelling business propositions driving the demand in the metallized flexible packaging are remarkable barrier capabilities and lower costs. Owing to these packaging characteristics, it is also considered of long shelf-life and are usually environmental optimized. The drive for replacing packaging and rigid containers particularly of aluminum foils is a key trend behind the evolution of the metalized flexible packaging market. An array of materials are available in the market to cater to the end-use industries’ demand for high barrier to oxygen and moisture. Some of the key product types in the market are pouches, bags, and wraps.

The insights on the market also takes an incisive analysis of the regulatory and natural elements shaping the metallized flexible packaging market dynamics, such as the norms influencing the packaging industry. It also presents data-driven evaluation of the demand trends in the past few months. All these insights are crucial and are aimed at increasing understanding of the evolutionary forces for all stakeholders.

Metalized Flexible Packaging Market: Key Trends

The metallized flexible packaging market is making strides from changing requirements in the food packaging industry, both from the demand and supply side. Growing awareness about the consumer safety in pharmaceutical packaging has led to the popularity of metallized flexible packaging. This is evident in the growing acceptance of customer-friendly packaging. Metallized packaging especially overcomes the limitations of aluminum laminate rigid packaging. They are also gaining preference over glass and cans that are low on protecting the shelf-life of products. Rise in adoption of stand-up pouches by beverages manufacturers is a key trend fueling the prospective B2B sales in the metallized flexible packaging market.

Sustainable flexible packaging solutions are gaining worldwide traction among all stakeholders including consumers and packaging raw material providers. The industry players are tapping into the preference of environmentally friendly packaging for various industry verticals. The increasing appeal shapes the evolving facets of consumer demand in the metallized flexible packaging market.

Metalized Flexible Packaging Market: Competitive Dynamics and Key Developments

The advent of new state-of-the-art inspection technologies is a key trend boosting the metallized flexible packaging market. End-use industries are applying new sensor systems for post-filled metal inspections to improve the credibility of the packaging and the contained products. The advent of cutting-edge technologies in flexible packaging has enabled market players seek new revenue streams. Some recent advances in materials sciences and nanotechnologies have led to the production of special materials for metallized film types. A growing number of new entrants and also a few incumbent players have benefitted from the drive for flexible plastic packaging. However, a considerable challenged faced by top players is ensuring an adequate recyclability of metalized flexible packaging, most possibly due to the lack of a suitable recycling machines and infrastructure.

Metalized Flexible Packaging Market: Regional Assessment

Asia Pacific is emerging as a highly lucrative market in the global landscape. The strides in the overall packaging sector and burgeoning demand for flexible packaging in various end-use industries are key to the high growth potential in the regional market

