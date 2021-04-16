Global Intracranial Stents Market: Overview

Intracranial stenosis is a condition of narrowing blood vessels due to accumulating plaque, fats, and various other substances. This could result in stroke either in an intracranial or in the carotid artery. A widespread presence of this condition has made a distinct intracranial stents market to exist from a global perspective. Intracranial devices or stents help regularize blood flow within the blood vessels. Implantation of these stents normalizes the blood flow to the brain by opening up blocked arteries. Intracranial stents are exclusively designed to prevent the occurrence of heart-attacks through a self-expanding feature by lowering the rate of artery narrowing.

Intracranial devices can be categorized into intracranial stents and craniomaxillofacial implants. These devices are extensively used by surgeons in vascular surgeries, interventional neurology, and in neurosurgery. Intracranial stents are also employed in treatments associated with brain aneurysm, angioplasty, and intracranial stenosis.

Global Intracranial Stents Market: Trends and Opportunities

One of the leading factors believed to be work in favor of the global intracranial stents market is the rising number of patients suffering from stroke and brain aneurysms. Increasing occurrences of high blood pressure and cerebral aneurysm are also expected to boost the global intracranial stents market. Patients who are often diagnosed with connective tissue disorders or polycystic kidney diseases are prone to suffer from cerebral aneurysms. These patients have high chances of suffering from diseases like arteriovenous malformations.

A few trends such as rising prevalence of common neurological disorders, rapid technological advancements, and the dual characteristics of intracranial stents are projected to fuel the global intracranial stents market. However, cost sensitive industries are refraining from using stenting procedures and devices. A robust growth momentum of the global intracranial stents market is believed to overcome this challenge over the next few years.

Global Intracranial Stents Market: Market Potential

Key applications of intracranial stents majorly exist in hospitals and other healthcare centers. Factors such as injuries to the head, trauma, high blood pressure, smoking, and atherosclerosis are expected to trigger growth in the global intracranial stents market. The global intracranial market is anticipated to witness a steady growth thanks to increasing investments by large hospitals in procurement of branded and expensive intracranial stents. The embolization coil support intracranial stents are highly used to treat multiple diseases due to their flexible nature in adapting to various technologies. Such factors could fuel growth in the global intracranial stents market.

Global Intracranial Stents Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, North America is expected to lead in the global intracranial stents market as the region witnesses increasing geriatric population. This is mainly due to old-aged people having high chances to suffer from brain diseases. Emerging economies and technological advancements could also be responsible for driving the global intracranial stents market in the region. Other prominent regions in the global intracranial stents market are Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Global Intracranial Stents Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the prominent players operating in the global intracranial stents market are Balt Extrusion, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, and Stryker Corporation. The upcoming report studies competitor’s product portfolios, key strategies, sales, and revenues in the near future. The competition could further intensify with rising number of players.

