Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market: Overview

High barrier packaging films refer to those packaging materials that come with thickness of more than 25 micrometre. In fact, high barrier packaging films are utilized in providing moisture and oxygen barrier protection for a wide range of items such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, beverages, and food products. Technological progress in packaging has allowed convenient and new inventions of flexible packaging solutions, such as retort pouches that require such packaging films.

This has enhanced the value of high barrier packaging films. This factor is estimated to support development of the global high barrier packaging films market over the assessment tenure, from 2020 to 2030. This packaging films together with additional implementation, such as handles, spouts, sliders, and reseal able zippers.

In the last few years, consumers come with increased awareness about environmental issues are willing to go for light-weight packaging items, such as high barrier packaging films to reduce waste and prioritize portable packaging solutions. In the developed countries, consumers have made a shift toward smaller packs, which are easy to carry and are resale able. As such, manufacturers are adopting this packaging films thereby doing away with the need for secondary packaging material. These factors are estimated to propel development of the global high barrier packaging films market over the analysis timeline, from 2020 to 2030.

This study titled “global high barrier packaging films market” contains a detailed outline of the important market segments, namely type, material type, end use, packaging type, and regional markets. It also makes an inclusion of the analysis of the competition prevailing in the global high barrier packaging films market over the forecast timeline, from 2020 to 2030.

Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market: Key Trends

The pharmaceutical industry is poised for considerable growth and expansion in the near future, which is likely to generate increased demand for high barrier packaging films. Drug compositions require high end packaging and this needs such packaging films as critical salts or active ingredients are lost in transportation or storage. This maintains efficiency of drugs, which is likely to work in favor of the global high barrier packaging films market in the years to come.

In addition, a rise in the incidences of chronic diseases and geriatric population and this is likely to drive the demand for packaging films. There is a pipeline of biologics and drugs, which is estimated to generate high demand high barrier packaging films in the near future. Increased spending on research and development activities is likely to work in favor of the market over the analysis timeline, from 2020 to 2030.

Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market: Competitive Assessment

Manufacturers in the global high barrier packaging films market are making increased emphasis on expanding the global footprint of these packaging films. Market players are also focusing on increased product launch for expanding product portfolio. Collaborations and acquisitions have emerged as an expansion strategy.

Some of the well-known players in the global high barrier packaging films market are listed below:

Sealed Air Corporation

Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH

The Mondi Group plc

Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co. KG

Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd

Uflex Ltd

Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market: Regional Assessment

North America and Europe are anticipated to lead the global high barrier packaging films market over the analysis timeframe, from 2020 to 2030. Emerging trends, such as at home usage and on-the-go flexibility, are likely to play an important role in propelling development of the high barrier packaging films market in these two regions.

