Rise in environmental concerns and surge in demand for clean energy significantly contribute toward the growth of the global green diesel market all over the world. In addition, steady development of the automotive industry boosts the market growth.

Moreover, easy availability of feedstock supports the growth of the market. However, fluctuation in prices of the feedstock is expected hamper the market. Thus, key manufacturers have incorporated hydrated vegetable oil (HVO) techniques in the production process, as it yields valuable by-products in comparison to the traditional method.

Several countries in the world depend upon the import of crude oil to meet the increasing demand for diesel fuels. With the rise in crude oil prices, the demand for green diesel is expected to witness a steady growth to cater to the need for clean and renewable sources of energy across the globe. Easy access to renewable raw materials makes it possible for any country to manufacture green diesel instead of depending on the imports of crude oil.

Moreover, the governments of developed and developing countries have mandated the blending of biodiesel with diesel fuels, which boosted the demands for green diesel across the globe.

Diesel fuels with high cetane number provides better performance, however, the use of diesel fueled engines leads to emission of harmful oxides of sulfur, nitrogen, and carbon, which are hazardous to the ecosystem and the environment.

On the contrary, studies have revealed that there is neither emission of harmful gasses nor any release of non-combusted fuel into the environment while using green diesel, which boosts its demand globally, thereby driving the market growth. Moreover, rise in consumer awareness toward a cleaner environment and the benefits of green diesel have led to its adoption worldwide.

COVID-19 scenario analysis

The novel coronavirus outbreak has negatively impacted the global economy. The impact is particularly acute on the overall fuel market. As all the countries are imposing restrictions on international travel and local movement of people to reduce the spread of the infection, the demand for fuels and green diesel has declined drastically.

In addition, most of the manufacturing units are not performing with full capacity due to the decrease in demand, which has led to low energy requirement. As a result the demand for green diesel has declined, hampering the growth of the global market.

