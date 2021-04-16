The Market Eagle

Global Tissue Processing Systems Market 2021 Movements by Trend Analysis, Growth Status, Revenue Expectation to 2027

Compound Management

The tissue processing systems market is expected to reach US$ 493.76 million by 2027 from US$ 335.78 million in 2019; the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of end user, the tissue processing systems market is segmented into hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, research laboratories, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. However, the pharmaceutical companies segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical companies are constant striving to identify new diagnostic and therapeutic methods for treating chronic diseases. Growing biopharmaceutical industry is also likely to favor the growth of the market for this segment. As per the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA), US companies conduct more than half of the world’s R&D in pharmaceuticals (costing ~US$ 75 billion) and hold the intellectual property rights on most new medicines.

The global tissue processing systems market growth is mainly attributed to as the increasing prevalence of cancer and rising number of diagnostic laboratories. However, the high cost of cancer diagnosis may hinder the market growth.

Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biogenex Laboratories, Sakura FinetekUsa, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Ag, Avantor, Milestone Medical, Leica Biosystems (Danaher Corporation), and Miltenyi Biotec are among the leading companies operating in the tissue processing systems market.

Tissue Processing Systems Market – by Product

  • Tissue Transfer Processors
  • Fluid Transfer Processors


Tissue Processing Systems Market – by Volume

  • Small Volume Processors
  • Medium Volume Processors
  • Large Volume Processors


Tissue Processing Systems Market – by End User

  • Hospitals
  • Pharmaceutical Companies
  • Research Laboratories
  • Others


Tissue Processing Systems Market – by Geography

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • France
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • UK
    • Spain
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific (APAC)
    • China
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)
    • South Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • Rest of MEA
  • South and Central America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Rest of South and Central America 

Company Profiles

  • MiltenyiBiotec
  • BioGenex
  • Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Danaher)
  • Avantor, Inc.
  • THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
  • Siemens AG
  • F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Milestone Medical
  • Sakura Finetek USA, Inc.

