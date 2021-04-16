The tissue processing systems market is expected to reach US$ 493.76 million by 2027 from US$ 335.78 million in 2019; the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of end user, the tissue processing systems market is segmented into hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, research laboratories, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. However, the pharmaceutical companies segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical companies are constant striving to identify new diagnostic and therapeutic methods for treating chronic diseases. Growing biopharmaceutical industry is also likely to favor the growth of the market for this segment. As per the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA), US companies conduct more than half of the world’s R&D in pharmaceuticals (costing ~US$ 75 billion) and hold the intellectual property rights on most new medicines.

The global tissue processing systems market growth is mainly attributed to as the increasing prevalence of cancer and rising number of diagnostic laboratories. However, the high cost of cancer diagnosis may hinder the market growth.

Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biogenex Laboratories, Sakura FinetekUsa, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Ag, Avantor, Milestone Medical, Leica Biosystems (Danaher Corporation), and Miltenyi Biotec are among the leading companies operating in the tissue processing systems market.

Tissue Processing Systems Market – by Product

Tissue Transfer Processors

Fluid Transfer Processors



Tissue Processing Systems Market – by Volume

Small Volume Processors

Medium Volume Processors

Large Volume Processors



Tissue Processing Systems Market – by End User

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Laboratories

Others



Tissue Processing Systems Market – by Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South and Central America Brazil Argentina Rest of South and Central America



Company Profiles

MiltenyiBiotec

BioGenex

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Danaher)

Avantor, Inc.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

Siemens AG

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Milestone Medical

Sakura Finetek USA, Inc.

