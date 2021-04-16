“Global Hafnium Market is majorly driven by key factors and offers an in-depth insight about the Hafnium Market. The report covers key aspects including production, market share, CAGR, key regions, leading vendors, and revenue rates. This keyword report also provides viewers with relevant figures at which the Hafnium Market was valued in the base year and estimated to project the revenue in the coming years

This study covers following key players:

Alkane Resources

Orano

ATI

CNNC Jinghuan

Nanjing Youtian Metal Technology

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hafnium Sponge

Hafnium Crystal Bar

Others

Hafnium sponge is a high purity, coarse powdered or granular form of iridium metal with high porosity. Hafnium metal sponge is typically 3~25mm and has a wide variety of uses including functioning as an oxygen getter and catalyst.

Hafnium Crystal Bars are rod shaped bars of varying sizes that have a distinct light blue coloring. They are formed through the iodide process, in which impure hafnium is heated within an evacuated vessel with a halogen at temperatures up to 250°C.

Market segment by Application, split into

Super Alloy

Nuclear

Plasma Cutting

Others

When used in relatively small amounts, hafnium strengthens the grain boundaries of nickel-based super-alloys and high temperature alloys, improving the creep ductility and rupture lifetime. It is extensively used in a number of alloys that find use in the hot end of jet engines. Hafnium has an extremely high affinity for oxygen, nitrogen, and carbon, and is one of the most effective solid-solution strengtheners via dispersion strengthening.

Hafnium is an excellent neutron absorber used in nuclear control rods to regulate the power in a reactor.

Hafnium is ideal as highest metal melting point in periodic table and conducts electricity, it can operate at high temperatures.

”