Diagnostic cardiac catheterization is the process of introducing, under local anesthesia, hollow plastic tubes 2 to 3 mm in diameter called catheters into veins and/or arteries in the neck, leg, or arm, from which they are advanced to the right and/or left sides of the heart.

The diagnostic catheter market is anticipated to grow due to growing number of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Moreover, changing lifestyle, rising geriatric population, and increasing technological advancements in the medical devices industry is expected to boost the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The diagnostic catheter market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The diagnostic catheter market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end user. Based on product type the market is segmented as diagnostic imaging catheters and non-imaging diagnostic catheter. On the basis of application the market is categorized as cardiology, urology, gastroenterology, neurology and other application areas. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals, specialty clinics and ambulatory surgical centers.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in diagnostic catheter market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The diagnostic catheter market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting diagnostic catheter market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the diagnostic catheter market in these regions.

