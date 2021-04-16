Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs are medicines sold directly to a consumer without a prescription from a healthcare professional, as opposed to prescription drugs, which may be sold only to consumers possessing a valid prescription. In many countries, OTC drugs are selected by a regulatory agency to ensure that they contain ingredients that are safe and effective when used without a physician’s care. OTC drugs are usually regulated according to their active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) rather than final products. By regulating APIs instead of specific drug formulations, governments allow manufacturers the freedom to formulate ingredients, or combinations of ingredients, into proprietary mixtures.

Access Free Sample Copy of Report https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00010460/

The dermatology OTC medications market is anticipated to grow due to increasing incidences and awareness of cardiovascular diseases in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, changing lifestyle, increased smoking, rising prevalence of strokes, and increasing technological advancements in the medical devices industry is expected to boost the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Global market report offers in-depth information about the major market players

Bayer AG

Aurobindo Pharma

Cipla Inc.

Galderma

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mylan N.V

Novartis AG

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The dermatology OTC medications market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. Based on type the market is segmented as external use and oral. On the basis of application the market is categorized as hospitals, drug store and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in dermatology OTC medications market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The dermatology OTC medications market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting dermatology OTC medications market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the dermatology OTC medications market in these regions.

Checkout Inquiry For Buying or Customization of Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00010460/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]