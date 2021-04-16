Global Converting Paper Market: Overview

Growing use of converting paper for packaging purposes is foreseen to boost sales opportunities in the global converting paper market during the assessment period 2020–2030. Many players in this market are growing focus on incorporation of advanced technologies in their work processes. By using various digital tools, the companies engaged in the converting paper and packaging sectors are advancing their customer services as well as production activities. This strategy is helping them to offer advanced product quality, ability to track data related to shipped goods, and offer superior customer support.

An upcoming study by TMRR on the global converting paper market gives complete synopsis of this market. Thus, it covers data on drivers, challenges, threats, trends, and growth opportunities in the market throughout assessment period 2020 to 2030.

The report performs segmentation of the global converting paper market based on many factors including pulp type, application, paper type, end-use, and region. Based on paper type, the market for converting paper is classified into two parts, namely, coated and uncoated.

Global Converting Paper Market: Growth Dynamics

Converting paper finds extensive application in newsprint, printing paper, hygiene paper, packaging, and writing paper. Thus, increased use of converting paper for all these applications is creating fabulous sales opportunities for vendors operating in the global converting paper market. Converting paper material is extensively employed for the production of liners, intermediate bulk containers, absorbents, and sacks. This scenario depicts that the global converting paper market holds promising expansion avenues in the forthcoming years.

In recent few years, there is considerable growth in the adoption of converting paper for industrial packaging purposes. One of the key factors for this increased adoption is the cost-effectiveness and sustainability of this product in comparison to metal, glass, and plastic. On the grounds of this wide acceptance, the vendors in the global converting paper market are gaining prodigious sales opportunities in industrial sectors.

Global Converting Paper Market: Notable Development and Competitive Analysis

Major players working in the converting paper market are focused on advancing their product quality. As a result, they are pouring investments in research activities. Moving forward, several players are engaged in strengthening their product portfolio. Apart from this, many enterprises are growing concentration toward boosting their production capabilities.

Many stakeholders in the global converting paper market are engaged in the partnership, joint ventures, and collaboration activities. In addition to this, several enterprises are entering into merger and acquisition agreements. All these activities are suggestive of promising growth of the global converting paper market throughout the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Some of the key participants in the global converting paper market are:

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Stora Enso Oyj

International Paper Company

Canfor Corporation

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

Clearwater Paper Corporation

Domtar Corporation

P.H. Glatfelter Co.

Global Converting Paper Market: Regional Assessment

Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe are some of the key regions of the global converting paper market. Among all these regions, the market for converting paper is projected to experience lucrative avenues in Asia Pacific. One of the key reasons attributed to this scenario is the presence of rapidly developing packaging industry in many countries such as India, China, and ASEAN from this region.

