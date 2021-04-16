MARKET INTRODUCTION

Construction tapes are utilized in residential, commercial, and also in industrial buildings, mainly for bonding & mounting components on doors & windows, panels to frames, decorative trims, wall coverings, and protective bumper rails even to furniture & walls. These products are utilized as carpet, duct, UV resistant, double-sided, and masking tapes. The changing consumer trends towards masking tape usage in the construction industry due to its properties, including instant adhesion, improved moisture resistance, and better conformability is likely to complement the growth.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The construction tape market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as broader application in construction, sports and recreation, yachts builders, and others. Rapid growth in the construction industry, mainly in the Asia Pacific, along with increasing penetration of products like adhesive tapes in this industry for bonding of trims & window attachments, is anticipated to drive growth. The demand for these tapes in the U.S. is also expected to witness growth during the forecast period because of the rapid growth of the home refurbishing market. In addition to that, the demand for lightweight materials is presumed to gain impetus due to the rise in the adoption of such products for bonding & protection. Increasing production of paper, as well as bioplastic-based adhesive tape backing, is likely to gain popularity due to rising awareness regarding environmentally safe products. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has largely impacted the global construction industry, which may hamper the growth of the construction tape market. Nevertheless, with the new product development and innovative marketing strategy, market players can open up opportunities for this market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Construction Tape Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the construction tape market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, distribution channel and geography. The global construction tape market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading construction tape market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global construction tape market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the construction tape market is segmented into masking tape, duct tape, high temperature polyester tape, high temperature polyimide tape, aluminum tape, and others. The construction tape market on the basis of the application is classified into construction, sports and recreation, yachts builders, and others. Based on distribution channel, the construction tape market is segmented into direct sales and distributers/wholesalers.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global construction tape market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The construction tape market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the construction tape market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the construction tape market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover various key developments in the global construction tape market. Various companies are focusing growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Some of the growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from construction tape market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for construction tape in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the construction tape market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the construction tape market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

