Compound Management Market 2021 Business Opportunities by Leading Players, Incremental Revenue Growth and Trends Outlook to 2027

Apr 16, 2021
Compound Management

The global Compound management market is expected to reach US$ 691.41 Mn in 2027 from US$ 220.19 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 14.2% from 2019-2027.

Global compound management market, based on the end user, was segmented as, pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations (CROs). In 2018, pharmaceutical companies held the largest share of the market, by end user. In addition, the segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The increase in funds in R&D activities for the industries and academia and government financing for research activities, these factors are anticipated to lead to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The market for compound management is expected to grow, owing to factors such as extensive usage of the products for the management of compound used in drug discovery, genetic studies are rising at a fast speed In addition, growth of bio banking sector and rapid development in biopharmaceutical industry is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the compound management market include, Tecan Trading AG, Hamilton Company, TTP Labtech, Frontier Scientific Services, Biosero Inc., Evotec, Icagen, Inc., Wuxi Apptec, TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd and BioAscent. The market has witnessed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the compound management market. During November 2018, Brooks Automation has Acquired GENEWIZ Group a leading global genomics service provider that enable research scientists to advance their discoveries within the pharmaceutical, academic, biotechnology, agriculture and other markets

COMPOUND MANAGEMENT – MARKET SEGMENTATION

 

Global Compound Management Market – By Product & Services

  • Compound/Sample Management Products
  • Instruments
    • Automated Compound/Sample Storage Systems
    • Manual Compound/Sample Storage Systems
    • Automated Liquid Handling Systems
  • Software
  • Services

Global Compound Management Market – By Sample Type

  • Chemical Compounds
  • Biosamples

Global Compound Management Market – By Application

  • Drug Discovery
  • Gene Synthesis
  • Biobanking

Global Compound Management Market – By End User

  • Pharmaceutical Companies
  • Biopharmaceutical Companies
  • Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
  • Others

By Geography

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • France
    • Germany
    • UK
    • Spain
    • Italy
  • Asia Pacific (APAC)
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • South Korea
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa
    • UAE
  • South and Central America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina

Company Profiles

  • Tecan Trading AGHamilton Company
  • TTP Labtech
  • Frontier Scientific Services
  • Biosero Inc.
  • Evotec
  • Icagen, Inc.
  • Wuxi Apptec
  • TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd
  • BioAscent

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Key Takeaways

Research Methodology

Compound Management Market Landscape

Compound Management Market – Key Market Dynamics

Compound Management Market – Global Market Analysis

Compound Management Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type

Compound Management Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

Compound Management Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound

Compound Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

Industry Landscape

Compound Management Market, Key Company Profiles

Appendix

