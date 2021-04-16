The global Compound management market is expected to reach US$ 691.41 Mn in 2027 from US$ 220.19 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 14.2% from 2019-2027.

Global compound management market, based on the end user, was segmented as, pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations (CROs). In 2018, pharmaceutical companies held the largest share of the market, by end user. In addition, the segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The increase in funds in R&D activities for the industries and academia and government financing for research activities, these factors are anticipated to lead to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The market for compound management is expected to grow, owing to factors such as extensive usage of the products for the management of compound used in drug discovery, genetic studies are rising at a fast speed In addition, growth of bio banking sector and rapid development in biopharmaceutical industry is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the compound management market include, Tecan Trading AG, Hamilton Company, TTP Labtech, Frontier Scientific Services, Biosero Inc., Evotec, Icagen, Inc., Wuxi Apptec, TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd and BioAscent. The market has witnessed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the compound management market. During November 2018, Brooks Automation has Acquired GENEWIZ Group a leading global genomics service provider that enable research scientists to advance their discoveries within the pharmaceutical, academic, biotechnology, agriculture and other markets

COMPOUND MANAGEMENT – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Compound Management Market – By Product & Services

Compound/Sample Management Products

Instruments Automated Compound/Sample Storage Systems Manual Compound/Sample Storage Systems Automated Liquid Handling Systems

Software

Services

Global Compound Management Market – By Sample Type

Chemical Compounds

Biosamples

Global Compound Management Market – By Application

Drug Discovery

Gene Synthesis

Biobanking

Global Compound Management Market – By End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy



Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea



Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE



South and Central America Brazil Argentina



Company Profiles

Tecan Trading AGHamilton Company

TTP Labtech

Frontier Scientific Services

Biosero Inc.

Evotec

Icagen, Inc.

Wuxi Apptec

TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd

BioAscent

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Key Takeaways

Research Methodology

Compound Management Market Landscape

Compound Management Market – Key Market Dynamics

Compound Management Market – Global Market Analysis

Compound Management Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type

Compound Management Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

Compound Management Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound

Compound Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

Industry Landscape

Compound Management Market, Key Company Profiles

Appendix

