A ceramic resonator is an electronic component consisting of a piece of a piezoelectric ceramic material with two or more metal electrodes attached. When connected in an electronic oscillator circuit, resonant mechanical vibrations in the device generate an oscillating signal of a specific frequency. Like the similar quartz crystal, they are used in oscillators for purposes such as generating the clock signal used to control timing in computers and other digital logic devices, or generating the carrier signal in analog radio transmitters and receivers.

Increasing adoption of TV, telephones and electronics is one of the major factor driving the growth of the ceramic resonator market. Moreover, compared with crystals, ceramic resonators cost only half as much as crystals and are smaller in size which is another factor anticipated to boos the growth of the market.

The Major Players Reported in the Market Include: Abracon, Murata, Raltron, CTS Corporation, ECS Inc., Kyocera, Advanced Crystal Technology, ILSI-MMD Corporation, MtronPTI, Fronter Electronics Co.Ltd

The global ceramic resonators market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type, market is segmented as surface mount, through hole. On the basis of application, market is segmented as automotive, TV and VCR, consumer electronics, communication equipment, others.

