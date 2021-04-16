The bottled air process involves bottling of air or its constituents in the cans or cylinders by compression. Major consumers of bottled air include industries such as food & beverage, aerospace, pharmaceutical, medical, and others.
The bottled air market is gaining popularity owing to increase in population that leads to rise in industrialization and industrial setup. Exposure to fine particle (PM 2.5) air pollution leads to serious health, effects such as early death, increased hospital admissions, and asthma, which contributes to market growth. In addition, rise in use of industrial gas in photovoltaic (PV) industry fuels the growth prospects for bottled air market. However, high cost of bottled air restricts the market growth.
Some of the major market participants :-
- Air Liquide (France)
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.)
- Linde AG (Germany)
- Praxair, Inc. (U.S.)
- Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan)
- Airgas, Inc. (U.S.)
- The Messer Group GmbH (Germany)
- Cryotec Anlagenbau GmbH (Germany)
- Gulf Cryo (Bahrain)
- AIR WATER INC. (Japan)
The bottled air market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and geography. On the basis of product, it is divided into nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, helium, and others. The application segment includes medical and healthcare sector, industrial sector, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). The key players analyzed in the report are Air Liquide (France), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), Linde AG (Germany), Praxair, Inc. (U.S.), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan), Airgas, Inc. (U.S.), The Messer Group GmbH (Germany), Cryotec Anlagenbau GmbH (Germany), Gulf Cryo (Bahrain), and AIR WATER INC. (Japan).
Key Benefits
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the bottled air market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
- Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.
- The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
- Quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.
Allied Market Research has segmented the sucrose esters market report on the basis of Product, Application, Geography
, and region:
By Product
- Nitrogen
- Oxygen
- Carbon Dioxide
- Helium
- Others
By Application
- Medical and Healthcare Sector
- Industrial Sector
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
