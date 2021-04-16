The Oats report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Oats Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Oats are rich in antioxidants, protein, dietary fiber, minerals, vitamins, and carbohydrates. Oats help protect the body against several chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer. These stay fresh for a more extended period and are easy to cook. Oats are available in various flavours and forms such as flakes, flour, and others.

Top Key Players:- Abbott Nutrition, ABF Grain Products Limited, Dr. McDougall’s Right Foods, General Mills, Quaker Oats Company, Kellogg’s, Nature’s Path Foods, Inc., Nestlé S.A, Hamlyn’s Of Scotland, Cargill, Incorporated

Rapid urbanization, progressive shift towards a healthy lifestyle, surge in working-class are the key factors expected to drive the oats market. Oats have high nutritional value, which is also likely to bolster the oats market growth. The growth of various flavored oatmeal and increasing oat use in the personal care industry is anticipated to offers excellent growth opportunities for the oats market. However, the availability of substitutes such as quinoa, brown rice, and cornflakes are anticipated to hinder the growth of oats market.

The global oats market is segmented into form and distribution channel. By form, the oats market is classified into Flakes, Flour, Others. By distribution channel, the oats market is classified into Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Oats market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Oats market in these regions.

