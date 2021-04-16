Global Bare Metal Cloud Market: Snapshot

As a public cloud service that offers a facility to customers to rent hardware resources from a remotely situated service provider, bare metal cloud comes with the primary benefit of flexibility for the businesses to meet their specific and diverse requirements. With base metal clouds services, small and medium enterprises can also troubleshoot their applications without interfering with other nearby virtual machines (VMs). Since bare metal cloud are made out of dedicated servers, complications from neighbors are avoided and it works very well for high traffic workloads that are intolerant to latency as well as applications pertaining to big data.

Some of the key factors augmenting the demand in the global bare metal cloud market are: critical need for reliable load balancing latency sensitive and data-intensive operations, decommissioning of workloads after termination of service level agreements (SLAS), no noisy neighbors and hypervisor taxes, and the advent of fabric virtualization. On the other hand, restraints such as stringent cloud regulations, expensive model, hindrances pertaining to restoring, and lightweight hypervisors are challenging the bare metal cloud market from attaining greater potential. That being said, growing usage for big data and DEVOPS applications, micro-services and batch processing applications, and growing interest in open compute project (OCP) are anticipated to open new opportunities in this market in the near future. Some of the industry verticals that are generating the demand for bare metal cloud are manufacturing, retail, healthcare, IT and telecommunication, government, and BFSI.

Some of the key audiences of this research report are providers of base metal cloud, application developers, managed service providers, third party system integrators, bare metal hardware vendors, regulatory agencies, and government. The report provides analytical and figurative assessment of the market’s potential during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

Global Bare Metal Cloud Market: Overview

Bare metal cloud is an alternative for virtual cloud services and works with the help of a dedicated server. The dedicated server is needed in order to balance and scale the arrangement of this model. However, the dedicated hardware is attributed without including any additional storage. Yet, bare metal cloud server can support huge workloads. The main motto of bare metal cloud is to minimize the overhead which is incurred on account of the implementation of virtual technology. Despite the elimination of implementing virtual technology, bare metal cloud services offers efficiency, scalability, and flexibility. One of the other benefits of bare metal cloud servers is that it does not require any host or recipient and can be deployed with cloud-like service model. Bare metal cloud combines features of traditional hosting as well as infrastructure as a service (IaaS) in order to provide high performance workloads. Due to all these reasons, this market is expected to witness high growth in the years to come.

Global Bare Metal Cloud Market: Key Trends

There is a high demand for bare metal cloud from the telecom and the IT sector on account of big data, resulting in high demand for effective storage. The advertising sector will also make extensive use of bare metal cloud and this is a trend which is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. Today enterprises are switching from conventional hosting services to bare metal cloud on account of the escalating demand for secure storage facility as well as advancements in the cloud industry. Bare metal cloud solutions offer innumerable benefits such as data security, effective service delivery, efficient data storage, faster service delivery, improved performance, streamline data center operations, and standardized hardware platforms.

Global Bare Metal Cloud Market: Market Potential

The global bare metal cloud market has displayed promising potential as it offers various advantages such as easy maintenance of records, enhanced security, and ability to monitor activities in residential and commercial areas. Bare metal cloud has also found its use and application in providing national security. Because it can help monitor activities, it is enabling countries to fight against terrorism as well as external threats. This is anticipated to create potential growth opportunities within the global bare metal cloud market.

Global Bare Metal Cloud Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global bare metal cloud market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America has been leading in the market on account of the increasing focus on research and development in cloud technology. The European bare metal cloud market is also estimated to expand at a fast pace with key contribution from Germany, Spain, and the UK. However, it is Asia Pacific which is anticipated to expand the fastest pace during the forecast period on account of the increasing number of new market players. The digicloud initiative which is undertaken by the government in Singapore so as to offer IaaS, SaaS, along with the use of bare metal servers is also an important factor driving the growth of the Asia Pacific bare metal cloud market.

Global Bare Metal Cloud Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players in the market are concentrating towards achieving organic growth and thus implementing various strategies in order to maintain their position. The report profiles leading players operating in the market. They are: Rackspace Hosting, Inc. (The U.S.), CenturyLink, Inc. (The U.S.), IBM Corporation (The U.S.), Media Temple (The U.S), and Internap Corporation (The U.S.).

