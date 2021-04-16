Air freight is also known as air cargo. It refers to the carriage or distribution of goods by air carrier. Air transport services, which include air mail, air freight, and air express, are the most important when it comes to moving express shipments around the world. Managing cargo movement at airports is a difficult challenge. International cargo handling is a complicated job that requires a variety of skills and functions in order to ensure smooth cargo movement. Aviation cargo management systems, which are designed to handle the complexities and intricacies of cargo operations, are needed at airports around the world that deal with international cargo movement. Hexaware is a leading cargo management and air freight solutions provider to a number of major airlines around the world. We have extensive domain knowledge and experience with complete cargo management systems.

The ability to deliver almost anywhere with reliability and the availability of the fastest shipping mode are the main factors that define performance in the cargo market. Customer satisfaction and operational productivity are becoming increasingly dependent on modern transportation technologies and automated processes. The COVID-19 pandemic’s widespread spread would have a positive effect on the aviation cargo management systems market during the forecast era. Factors such as the demand for digital logistics solutions, the construction of dedicated cargo terminals, and IATA’s launch of the e-freight program would all contribute to significant growth. However, the high volume of disparate data necessitates significant investments in the IoT ecosystem, and screening challenges, as well as emerging security threats and divergent regulations, may impede market development.

Key vendors engaged in the Aviation Cargo Management Systems market and covered in this report:

1. AKRB

2. American Friendship World Air Cargo Corporation

3. Accenture.

4. Hexaware Technologies Limited.

5. Galaxy International

6. InteliSys Aviation

7. Kale Logistics Solutions.

8. NIIT

9. SABRE GLBL INC.

10. Wipro Limited

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Aviation Cargo Management Systems market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Aviation Cargo Management Systems market segments and regions.

Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The research on the Aviation Cargo Management Systems market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Aviation Cargo Management Systems market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Aviation Cargo Management Systems market. The report presents a broad assessment of the market and contains solicitous insights, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report offers market projections with the help of appropriate assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides information as per the market segments such as geographies, products, technologies, applications, and industries.

