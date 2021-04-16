Automotive ICs are customized for specific applications within a vehicle system. It enables vehicle manufacturers to assemble multiple applications on a single chip to optimize performance. Automotive ICs are used in safety features, climate control, infotainment console, Navigation unit, airbag sensor, stability control system, battery storage, electric drive engine, rear camera, communication.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Increasing demand for automotive ICs due to implementation of firm government regulations towards safety and security worldwide, integration of electric vehicles, the materialization of IoT [Internet OF Things] in ICs, growing adoption of sensors and real-time tracking system are the key drivers of the Automotive IC market. However, designing of complex ICs hindering the market growth. Moreover, rising demand for intelligent transport system [ITS] is providing an opportunity to the Automotive IC market.

Major Players in the market are: Infineon, Technologies, AGIntel, CorporationNXP, SemiconductorsQualcomm, Technologies, IncRenesas, Electronics, CorporationRobert, Bosch, GmbHROHM, SemiconductorSAMSUNGSTMicroelectronicsTexas, Instruments, Inc

Global Automotive IC Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Monolithic Integrated Circuits,. Hybrid or Multichip Integrated Circuit); Application (Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), In-Vehicle Networking, Engine Management, Transmission Control System, Others) and Geography

Global Automotive IC Market: This market research report focuses on Past-Current Size, Price, Trends, Shares, Segment & Forecast 2021-2027.

Driver Evaluation: Favouring manufacturer company discretion to make sure high earnings creation, this Automotive IC Market report department encompasses a committed benchmark of all of the significant growth factors and catalysts concerning micro and macro dynamics that propel optimistic expansion

Barrier Assessment: Following record contents also portray the precise expansion retardants that stunt increase in global Automotive IC marketplace. A comprehensive evaluation of the exact same is poised to direct investors in deploying highly remunerative company discretion by obeying precise corrective steps.

Opportunity Highlights: Automotive IC Market research is a totally dependable investment guide which provides versatile references of the several dynamic chances with promising earnings potential. Details on commercial arrangements, corporate M&A improvements in addition to geographical expansion schemes are emphasized to promote incremental expansion.

