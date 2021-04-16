This research report will give you deep insights about the Automated Waste Collection System Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 150 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, analysis, etc.

The key players profiled in this study includes Aerbin ApS, AMCS Group, Caverion Corporation, Envac AB, Logiwaste AB, MariMatic Oy, MEIKO, Evac Group, MABAT, STREAM Environment

The state-of-the-art research on Automated Waste Collection System market, which is a detailed analysis of business space inclusive of the current market trends, competitive background, and size of the market. Encircling one or more parameters among analysis of the product, application potential, and global and regional growth strategies.

According to our latest market study on “Automated Waste Collection System Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type (Stationary and Mobile); End-user (Airports, Educational Institutions, Hospitals, Corporate Offices, Hotels / Restaurants, and Others), the market was valued at US$ 234.88 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 365.37 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Europe led the global automated waste collection system market with 42.1% revenue share in 2020, followed by APAC and North America. The European region includes France, Germany, Russia, Italy, the UK, and the Rest of Europe. The European market is a highly diverse market with a group of more than 40 countries in it. Western European countries are more advanced compared to the NORDIC and other Eastern European countries. Therefore, there are more developments and advancements in the field of automation in the western part of Europe. On the other hand, economically strong countries such as Germany, Italy, the UK, and Spain have witnessed significant growth in the implementation of automation solutions. Healthcare, automobile industry, food & beverage processing industry, commercial spaces such as airports, and other public entertainment places are the biggest end users of automated waste collection systems.

In 2020, APAC stood second in the automated waste collection system market with a decent share and it is anticipated to witness a steady CAGR from 2021 to 2028. APAC comprises India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of APAC. Countries such as Japan, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Indonesia have a plethora of manufacturing industries owing to a diverse sector that includes electronics, food & beverage, chemicals, textile, automobiles, and healthcare. Over the years, the manufacturing spending of the region has grown significantly, and it is further anticipated to grow at the highest estimated growth rate. The amount of waste produced by these industries has increased significantly over the years. Owing to this reason, these industries have experienced a huge shift in the adoption of automated waste management systems. The Asian manufacturing sector is known to rapidly adopt innovation that include robotics along with the emerging cloud and mobility technologies.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Automated Waste Collection System Market Landscape Automated Waste Collection System Market – Key Market Dynamics Automated Waste Collection System Market – Global Market Analysis Automated Waste Collection System Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Automated Waste Collection System Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Automated Waste Collection System Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Automated Waste Collection System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Automated Waste Collection System Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

