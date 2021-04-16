MARKET INTRODUCTION

Aseptic packaging mainly involves the separate sterilization of the food product and also the packaging, followed by a cold filling operation done under sterile conditions. The aseptic paper packaging market is quite interdependent on the food and beverages industry, where the latter is deemed required by international healthcare organizations. The widespread impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is becoming quite evident in the packaging industry. Apart from plastic, the paper is under scrutiny for harboring coronavirus pathogens. This has further triggered the demand for heat-treated aseptic packaging.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The aseptic paper packaging market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as wider application in the food packaging industry. Preventing food and beverages from the bacterial load as well as microorganisms is the major focal point for manufacturers. In order to provide product delight, most of the manufacturers are raising the availability of packaging options that further minimize the need for refrigeration also cold chain arrangements. However, manufacturers are facing challenges with stringent regulations mainly for recycling of the gable-top & aseptic containers, which may hamper the growth of the aseptic paper packaging market. Nevertheless, companies in the aseptic paper packaging market are also unlocking growth opportunities in the on-the-go beverage sector.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the aseptic paper packaging market with detailed market segmentation by paper type, packaging structure type, packaging type, end-use, and geography. The global aseptic paper packaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading aseptic paper packaging market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global aseptic paper packaging market is segmented on the basis of paper type, packaging structure type, packaging type, and end-use. On the basis of paper type, the aseptic paper packaging market is segmented into bleached paperboard and coated unbleached kraft paperboard. The aseptic paper packaging market on the basis of the packaging structure type is classified into 3-layers, 4-layers, 6 layers, and others. Based on packaging type, the aseptic paper packaging market is segmented into flat top carton, gable top carton, and others. Based on end-use, the aseptic paper packaging market is segmented into dairy products and beverages.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global aseptic paper packaging market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The aseptic paper packaging market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the aseptic paper packaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the aseptic paper packaging market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover various key developments in the global aseptic paper packaging market. Various companies are focusing growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Some of the growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from aseptic paper packaging market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for aseptic paper packaging in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the aseptic paper packaging market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the aseptic paper packaging market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Amcor Plc

Elopak SA

Mondi Plc

Nampak Ltd.

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Polyoak Packaging Group (Pty) Ltd.

Refresco Gerber N.V.

SIG Combibloc Obeikan Ltd.

Tetra Pak International S.A.

