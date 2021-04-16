This research report will give you deep insights about the Anti-Surge Valves Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 150 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, analysis, etc.

The key players profiled in this study includes Baker Hughes (General Electric Company), CCC (Compressor Controls Corporation), Emerson Electric Co., kmo turbo GmbH, KOSO Kent Introl Ltd., KSB Limited, Metso Corporation, MOGAS Industries, Inc., Mokveld Valves BV, SAMSON Controls Inc.

An anti-surge control valve is equipped with the compressor to prevents potential damage to the compressor due to surge conditions. Anti-surge valves can deliver accurate control without overshoot and quickly respond to avoid compressor surge. Anti-surge control valve help to eliminate of energy loss due to valve leakage, reduce noise and vibration, and improves operating efficiency, which result in the increasing implementation of these valve among the various application that propels the growth of the anti-surge control valves market. The anti-surge valve increases efficiency and reduces maintenance and downtime which further boosting the growth of the market in the near future.

Anti-surge valves can withstand high pressures, high temperatures, acidic products, abrasive particulates, and other critical conditions. Also, it eliminates potentially damaging pressure imbalances and increases efficiency. These are some of the factors that anticipating the growth of the anti-surge control valves market. Increasing the demand for anti-surge valves in upstream, midstream, and downstream in oil & gas industries is further triggering the growth of the market. Moreover, growing blockage in a certain stage of a compressor affected the compressor performance; to reduce the compressor blockage, and improve efficiency an increasing adoption of the anti-surge valve which expected to drive the growth of the anti-surge control valves market.

