The Animal Genetics Market was valued at US$ 4,778.67 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7,705.23 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on product, the market is segmented into poultry, porcine, bovine, canine, and others. In 2019, the porcine segment accounted for the highest share of the market. Growth of this segment is attributed to rise in production of porcine and increase in pork consumption across the globe. The same segment is likely to register highest CAGR in the global animal genetics market during the forecast period.

In terms of genetic material, the animal genetics market is segmented into embryo and semen. The embryo segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the semen segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% in the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 pandemic has become the most significant challenge across the world. This challenge would be frightening, especially in developing countries across the globe, as it may lead to reducing imports due to disruptions in global trade, which further increases the shortages of meat and dairy product supplies, resulting in a considerable price increase. Asian countries such as China, South Korea, and India are severely affected due to COVID-19 outbreak.

NEOGEN Corporation, HENDRIX GENETICS BV, Zoetis Inc., Genus, TOPIGS NORSVIN, Envigo, VetGen, ANIMAL GENETICS INC., ALTA GENETICS INC., and Groupe Grimaud are among the leading companies operating in the animal genetics market.

By Product

Poultry

Porcine

Bovine

Canine

Others

By Genetic Material

Embryo

Semen

By Services

DNA Typing

Genetic Trait Tests

Genetic Disease Tests

Others



By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Company Profiles

NEOGEN Corporation,

HENDRIX GENETICS BV

Zoetis Inc.

Genus

TOPIGS NORSVIN

Envigo

VetGen

ANIMAL GENETICS INC.

ALTA GENETICS INC.

Groupe Grimaud

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Key Takeaways

Research Methodology

Animal Genetics Market Landscape

Animal Genetics Market – Key Market Dynamics

Animal Genetics Market – Global Market Analysis

Animal Genetics Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type

Animal Genetics Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

Animal Genetics Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound

Animal Genetics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

Industry Landscape

Animal Genetics Market, Key Company Profiles

Appendix

