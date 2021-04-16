The Animal Genetics Market was valued at US$ 4,778.67 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7,705.23 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.
Based on product, the market is segmented into poultry, porcine, bovine, canine, and others. In 2019, the porcine segment accounted for the highest share of the market. Growth of this segment is attributed to rise in production of porcine and increase in pork consumption across the globe. The same segment is likely to register highest CAGR in the global animal genetics market during the forecast period.
In terms of genetic material, the animal genetics market is segmented into embryo and semen. The embryo segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the semen segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% in the market during the forecast period.
COVID-19 pandemic has become the most significant challenge across the world. This challenge would be frightening, especially in developing countries across the globe, as it may lead to reducing imports due to disruptions in global trade, which further increases the shortages of meat and dairy product supplies, resulting in a considerable price increase. Asian countries such as China, South Korea, and India are severely affected due to COVID-19 outbreak.
NEOGEN Corporation, HENDRIX GENETICS BV, Zoetis Inc., Genus, TOPIGS NORSVIN, Envigo, VetGen, ANIMAL GENETICS INC., ALTA GENETICS INC., and Groupe Grimaud are among the leading companies operating in the animal genetics market.
By Product
- Poultry
- Porcine
- Bovine
- Canine
- Others
By Genetic Material
- Embryo
- Semen
By Services
- DNA Typing
- Genetic Trait Tests
- Genetic Disease Tests
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America (SAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Company Profiles
- NEOGEN Corporation,
- HENDRIX GENETICS BV
- Zoetis Inc.
- Genus
- TOPIGS NORSVIN
- Envigo
- VetGen
- ANIMAL GENETICS INC.
- ALTA GENETICS INC.
- Groupe Grimaud
Table of Contents:
Introduction
Key Takeaways
Research Methodology
Animal Genetics Market Landscape
Animal Genetics Market – Key Market Dynamics
Animal Genetics Market – Global Market Analysis
Animal Genetics Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type
Animal Genetics Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application
Animal Genetics Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound
Animal Genetics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis
Industry Landscape
Animal Genetics Market, Key Company Profiles
Appendix
