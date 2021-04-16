Animal Feed Additives Market: Market Overview

The consumption of meat and meat products is increasing continuously across the globe. On the other hand, various diseases are identified in livestock over the past few years. The consumers are more concern about the quality of meat and meat safety. This consumer concern has forced livestock farmers to use animal feed additives. The raw materials used in the production of animal feed additives have a direct impact on the end products. Hence the manufacturers of the animal feed additives are opting for the locations nearer to the raw material sources.

Feed additives are essential for animals as they are presumed to improve the animal’s health and performance by improving the nutritional quotient of the feed. The increasing awareness among the consumers about the consumption of animal proteins has resulted in the industrialization of the livestock and meat industry globally. It is considered as an important factor that is driving the growth of the animal feed additives market across the globe. Organic feed additives, proteins, vitamins, and, antibiotics have an increasing demand in the poultry and aquaculture feed industry. But the harmful effects of the antibiotics on the human body as well as animal meat have increased the demand for alternatives such as acidifiers and probiotics in the various regions.

The animal feed additives have the demand from various animal farming sectors, but the poultry industry remains the largest consumer of animal feed additives across the globe. The increasing trend of consolidation and backward integration process is anticipated to boost the demand for the animal feed additives in the poultry industry as well as other animal farming industry across the globe.

Global Animal Feed Additives Market: Market Segmentation

Based on Form, the global animal feed market has been segmented as,

Dry

Liquid

Based on Source, the global animal feed market has been segmented as,

Natural

Synthetic

Based on Function, the global animal feed additives market has been segmented as,

Single Function

Multifunction

Based on Type, the global animal feed market has been segmented as,

Vitamins

Proteins

Enzymes

Antibiotics

Minerals

Probiotics

Flavors and Sweeteners

Preservatives

Antioxidants

Phosphates

Acidifiers

Detoxifiers

Non-Protein Nitrogen

Phytogenic

Based on Live Stock, the global animal feed market has been segmented as,

Ruminant Cow Buffalo Beef Sheep Goats Calf

Poultry Broilers Layers Breeders

Pork

Aquaculture

Pets

Others

Global Animal Feed Additives Market: Market Participants

The market participants in the global animal feed additives market identified across the value chain include Cargill Incorporated, Evonik, DuPont, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF, Solvay, Novozymes, DSM, Ajinomoto, InVivo, Kemin, Chr. Hansen, Nutreco, Altech, Adisseo among the other the manufactures of animal feed additives market.

Opportunities for the Market Participants in the Global Animal Feed Additives Market

All the animals cannot synthesize some of the complex vitamins and other important nutrients on their own, which includes the complex compound of vitamin B. As compared to poultry animals, the monogastric animals cannot produce the vitamin B within their body. This produces the substantial demand from this sector for the vitamin B. Many emerging economies from the regions like South Asia and East Asia are experiencing the healthier growth in the poultry and pork sector owing to its organized development in these regions. The Asia Pacific is the next potential market for the market participants in the global animal feed additives market as the Asia Pacific is the leading producer of animal feed.

The feed efficiency is increased by improving the feed conversion rate, and the leading market players in the global feed additive industry are strategically investing in the research for increasing the efficiency of the animal feed. The lifecycle of the animals and the supply chain of the animal feed plays an important role in developing sustainable animal feed additives for the love stocks and aquacultures. The efficient use of animal feed and animal feed additives also helps in to reduce the environmental impact of livestock farming and aquaculture farming. The increasing awareness about the ill effects of antibiotics and the strengthen regulations on the livestock feed and feed additives are hampering the growth of the global animal feed additives market.

