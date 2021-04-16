Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market is segmented on the basis of services, and application. Based on services, the airport non-aeronautical revenue market is segmented into: concessionaires, parking and car rentals, land rental, terminal rent by airlines, and other services. On the basis of application, the airport non-aeronautical revenue market is segmented as private airport, and general airport.

Airport Non-aeronautical revenue is also an important part of an airport’s bottom line. This source of revenue helps to produce higher net profit margins while also providing airports with more income sources to diversify, which serves as a buffer during economic downturns when passenger numbers may drop or passenger spending may decline in one or more areas. In terms of non-aeronautical revenue, retail concessions, car parking, and real estate lead the way globally. As a revenue source, retail and food and beverage are both growing at the fastest rates, but there are regional variations. Airports will continue to invest in their existing retail areas while diversifying their revenue portfolio by generating new revenue sources – this has become a commonly accepted strategy for all airports, regardless of scale. Understanding passengers, their spending patterns, and the overall performance of the non-aeronautical sector will continue to be critical factors in airport financial growth.

Major Key Players covered in this report:

Aena

Aeroports de Paris

Airport Authority Hong Kong.

Airports of Thailand Public Co.,Ltd.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide

Heathrow SP Ltd..

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

