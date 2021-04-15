MARKET INTRODUCTION

Tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium sulfate has industrial importance in the production of flame-retardant finishes and crease-resistanton cotton textiles and other cellulosic fabrics. A flame-retardant finish can be produced from Tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium sulfate by the proban process, in which Tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium sulfate is treated with urea. The urea condenses with the hydroxymethyl groups on Tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium sulfate. The phosphonium structure is converted to phosphine oxide as the result of this reaction.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium sulfate market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as the growth of end-use segments such as oil & gas and textile coupled with an increase in the application in hydraulic fracturing. Moreover, product innovations and customizations to meet growing consumer demand provide a significant opportunity for the key players operating in the soy chemical market over the forecast period. However, alternative technologies are being developed to replace biocides; this is projected to hamper the overall growth of the tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium sulfate market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Tetrakis (Hydroxymethyl) Phosphonium Sulfate Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals and Materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium sulfate market with detailed market segmentation by function, application and geography. The global tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium sulfate market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium sulfate market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium sulfate market is segmented on the basis of function and application. On the basis of function, the tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium sulfate market is segmented into biocide, iron sulfide scavenger, flame retardant and tanning agent. Based on application the global tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium sulfate market is divided into oil and gas, water treatment, textile, leather, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium sulfate market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium sulfate market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium sulfate market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium sulfate market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium sulfate market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium sulfate market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium sulfate in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium sulfate market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium sulfate market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Arkema S.A.

Changshu New-Tech Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Finoric LLC

Hubei Lianxing Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Dan AI Chemical Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Kangxiang Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

Jiangxi Fuerxin Medicine Chemical Co., Ltd.

Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Solvay

