Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market: Overview

The global surgical stapling devices market is expected to show a steady growth in the coming years. The growing concerns about obesity and options of bariatric procedures are expected to favor market growth in the coming years. The growing popularity of endoscopic procedures and availability of technologically advanced surgical devices, especially for tissue and wound management have largely encouraged the growth of the global market in recent years. Rapid developments in technology, well-established healthcare infrastructure in developed parts of the world, and growing demand for powered surgical instruments have been identified as the underlying factors likely to define the trajectory of the global market in the coming years.

Surgical Stapling Devices Market: Snapshot

Surgical stapling devices or surgical staplers are occupying an increasingly crucial role in surgeries, particularly for complex ones such as gastrointestinal, gynecologic, and bariatric procedures. Over past few years, these mechanical medical devices have grown proportionately to complement the several advancements in surgical procedures. The use of surgical stapler devices helps in the development of new surgical techniques, modify the existing ones, and boost patient outcomes. The market for surgical stapling devices also witnesses a robust impetus from the burgeoning demand for minimally invasive surgeries all around the world. One of the most important criteria in making the optimal use of these devices by surgeons is the comprehensive knowledge of tissue-device interactions so that a stable anastomosis could be created. With each tissue displaying a unique characteristic and intrinsic biomechanical properties, the interaction of surgical stapling device depends on several factors such as staple height, compression, tissue thickness, and tissue compressibility. On this note, surgeons must be aware of these interactions and if they fail to update their knowledge and skills about the working of new devices as well as reengineered existing types, this may lead to unexpectedly low surgical outcomes.

Notwithstanding the high efficiency and market versatility of these stapling devices, they are prone to inadequate use if they are plagued by technical errors. In recent years, there have reported incidences of staple line leaks causing unstable anastomosis, leading to various postoperative complications. The incidence of staple leaks may be on account of the knowledge gap surgeons have over the tissue handling characteristics of these stapling devices. This calls for timely and regular research programs collaborated by educational programs to fill this gap. However, there is still a long way to go to achieve the optimal usage of surgical stapling devices in the medical practice. This will be underpinned by concerted efforts by surgeons and medical device makers to develop a robust foundational framework.

Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market: Key Trends

Besides being used in bariatric procedures, surgical stapling devices are also used in cardiothoracic, orthopedic, and skin grafting procedures. The high incidences for these types of surgeries is expected augment the demand for various types of surgical stapling devices in the near future. The unfortunate rise in the number of emergency cases has also led to skyrocketing demand for powered surgical staplers.

Analysts expect that the demand for disposable staples will continue to be high in the coming years as they eliminate the possibility of cross-infection that can be caused by medical devices. The demand for disposable staples will also rise as they can be safely used in case of patients who suffer from allergies to nickel or other metals.

Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market: Market Potential

Product innovation is expected to be the key strategies of the companies operating in the global surgical stapling devices market. Furthermore, a supportive stance of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in granting approvals to these staples is also expected to play a key role in availability of the newer medical devices in the market. For instance, ECHELON CIRCULAR™ Powered Stapler got the 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA. This stapler has been developed to cut down the incidences of anastomotic complications that can occur during gastric, colorectal, and thoracic cancer surgeries. The new technology is aimed at reducing leakages by 61% s without compromising the perfusion. Such innovations and product enhancements are expected to give the patients a better quality of life.

Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographic point of view, the global surgical stapling devices market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Of these, the Americas is expected to lead the global market in the coming years with the highest CAGR. The high prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders and growing incidences of chronic conditions amongst people such as rectal cancer, colon cancer, and other wide range of severe abdominal diseases are expected to propel the uptake of surgical stapling devices in the region.

Analysts expect Asia Pacific surgical stapling devices market to make a significant contribution to the soaring revenue of the global market. The emerging medical tourism industry in the region along with vast unmet medical needs are expected to be the key factors likely to bolster the growth of this regional market.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

Some of the leading players operating in the global surgical stapling devices market are Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Covidien (Medtronic plc), Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc., United States Surgical Corp, Cardica, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, Conmed Corporation, and CareFusion Corporation.

