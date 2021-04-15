MARKET INTRODUCTION

Starter fertilizers are fertilizers used in small amounts and placed in close proximity to seeds to enhance the growth and development of seedlings during their early growth stages. The starter fertilizers are mostly composed of phosphorous and nitrogen but may also contain zinc and other micronutrients in calcareous and high pH soils. They are used in meeting the nutritional demands of the seedlings until the plant roots systems are developed.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The depleting levels of phosphorous in the topical soils of farms around the world have been a major factor behind the rising demand for starter fertilizers. Phosphorus has an important role to play in the early root development and crop yield. Increased awareness about the importance of phosphorus and other nutrients in the early stages of plant growth through educational programs for farmers has led to a substantial level of consumption of starter fertilizers. The increasing use of starter fertilizers in the production of sillage and grain corn has spurred the demand for starter fertilizers. Burgeoning uses of starter fertilizers in corn production in Pennsylvania and other surrounding states in the US have given an impetus to the demand for the starter fertilizers. The untapped regions, including Asia and Latin America, are anticipated to register fast growth in consumption of starter fertilizers owing to significant production of corn and cereals in these regions.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Starter Fertilizers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the starter fertilizers market with detailed market segmentation by nutrient component, crop type, method of application, form, and geography. The global starter fertilizers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading starter fertilizers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global starter fertilizers market is segmented on the basis of nutrient component, crop type, method of application, and form. On the basis of nutrient component, the starter fertilizers market is segmented into phosphorus, nitrogen, potassium, and micronutrients. The starter fertilizers market on the basis of crop type is classified into cereals, fruits & vegetables, forage & turf grasses, and others. Based on method of application, the global starter fertilizers market is divided into in-furrow, fertigation, foliar, and other methods. Based on the form, the global starter fertilizers market is divided into liquid and dry.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global starter fertilizers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The starter fertilizers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the starter fertilizers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the starter fertilizers market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the starter fertilizers market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the starter fertilizers market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for starter fertilizers in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the starter fertilizers market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the starter fertilizers market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

Agrium Inc.

CHS Inc.

Conklin Company Partners Inc.

Grassland Agro Ltd.

Helena Chemical Company

Miller Seed Company

Nachurs Alpine Solutions Corp.

Stoller Usa Inc.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

Yara International ASA

