Specialty oleochemicals are specialty chemicals that are highly-priced chemical commodities that earn high-profit margins. They are special plant or animal-based industrial chemicals which possess remarkable biological and chemical properties. They are derived from plant-based feedstocks such as sunflower oil, rapeseed oil, soybean oil, and palm oil. Specialty chemicals are green in nature compared to their petrochemical counterparts. They are increasingly used to manufacture laundry detergents, drugs, and medicines, candles, waxes, lubricants, paints and coatings, and inks.

The personal care and cosmetics industry have emerged as one of the rapidly growing application segment. Stringent regulations on the use of harmful chemical ingredients such as parabens, aluminum salts, and phthalates have led to higher adoption of specialty oleochemicals in the cosmetic industry in recent times. This factor has significantly contributed to the growth of the specialty oleochemicals market. Rising consumption of personal care products, widespread availability of men’s grooming products, and increased consumer spending on beautification and cosmetic products have spurred the consumption of specialty oleochemicals. Moreover, the inks, paints, and coatings industry is also a major consumer of specialty oleochemicals and is likely to contribute substantially towards the growth of the specialty oleochemicals in the forecast period.

The “Global Specialty Oleochemicals Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the specialty oleochemicals market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, and geography. The global specialty oleochemicals market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading specialty oleochemicals market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global specialty oleochemicals market is segmented on the basis of product and application. On the basis of product, the specialty oleochemicals market is segmented into specialty esters, fatty acid methyl ester, glycerol esters, alkoxylates, fatty amines, and others. The specialty oleochemicals market on the basis of application is classified into personal care & cosmetics, consumer goods, food processing, textiles, paints & inks, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, polymer & plastic additives, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global specialty oleochemicals market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The specialty oleochemicals market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the specialty oleochemicals market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the specialty oleochemicals market in these regions.

The market payers from the specialty oleochemicals market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for specialty oleochemicals in the global market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the specialty oleochemicals market.

