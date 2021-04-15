Global Snoring Control Devices Market: Overview

Snoring control devices are used to help people who snore because of nasal obstruction. There are a variety of snoring control devices available that range from mouthpieces to chin straps to anti snoring pillows to nasal devices to pills and sprays. These devices are either insertable or are used topically to help with unobstructed flow of air through the mouth and nose.

To know Untapped Opportunities in the Market CLICK HERE NOW

Global Snoring Control Devices Market: Key Trends

The increasing demand for homecare settings is the primary factor driving the global snoring control devices market. Elderly and severely ill individuals are unable to make frequent visits to hospitals and thus need monitoring devices that are suitable for homecare use. The availability of devices that are suitable for home-care provides convenience to these individuals to monitor their health in a cost-effective manner.

With the growing popularity of online sales channel, consumers can purchase anti snoring devices such as chin straps and nasal strips that saves visit to healthcare centers or physicians.

In terms of product type, the snoring control devices market is segmented into mandibular advancement device, nasal devices, expiratory positive airway pressure devices, tongue stabilizing device, and chin straps. Among these, mandibular advancement device stood as the leading product segment in the recent past. The advantages of mandibular advancement device include cost-effectiveness, availability of custom-made devices, and elimination of need of surgery for snoring treatment.

On the basis of end-user, the segments of this market are hospitals, home care settings, and sleep labs. Of these, hospitals stood as the leading end-user segment in the recent past. The high volume use of these devices in hospitals for sleep disorders and the high revenue generation by large hospitals are contributing to the growth of this product segment.

Global Snoring Control Devices Market: Market Potential

With technology penetrating practically every walk of life smart bed is the answer to adjust sleeper’s body to stop snoring. It has been designed to adjust for different body positions and even raises the sleeper’s head to clear airways if it detects snoring.

The Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed comes in the midst of a new movement for sleep tech gadgets. They are designed to help time-starved consumers get best possible sleep amid their busy lives. The product was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2017 in Las Vegas and is expected to register booming sales next year.. The expo is the technology industry’s yearly event for showcasing latest gadgets.

Global Snoring Control Devices Market: Regional Outlook

The global market for snoring devices is analyzed with respect to the regional segments of North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Of these, North America is the leading market for snoring control devices due to financial assistance from government for research and development of innovative devices and favorable regulatory framework for the same. The rising incidence of sleep disorders and lifestyle changes are also contributing to the growth of this regional market.

The region is followed by Europe in terms of revenue contribution to the global market. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market for snoring control devices over the forecast period.

Global Snoring Control Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

The leading companies in the global snoring control devices market include GlaxoSmithKline, ResMed, and MPowrx Health and Wellness Products. Other prominent vendors include Apnea Sciences, Sleeping Well, SNOREDOC, TheraSnore, ZYPPAH, AirSnore, MEDiTAS, Sleep Tight Mouthpiece, SnoreMeds, abd VitalSleep.

Request TOC of the Report for more Industry Insights @ CLICK HERE NOW

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050