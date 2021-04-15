Seismic support vessels, also known as SSVs, are vessel which support seismic vessels. The seismic vessels operate in most seas and ocean supporting the gathering of seismic data to allow oil companies to analyze and study the subsea geological structures in order to identify potential hydrocarbon reserves. Seismic support vessels are designed as platform supply vessels, anchor handling vessels, crew boats, combination vessels, and other.

The seismic support vessels market is experiencing significant growth due to growing demand for hydrocarbons. However, concern over environmental protection is hampering the growth of the seismic support vessels market. Meanwhile, the growing geological survey activities across the globe is anticipated to flourish the seismic support vessels market in the forthcoming future.

Top Key Players:

BOURBON

Damen Shipyards Group

Edison Chouest Offshore

Hornbeck Offshore

NAVAL DYNAMICS AS

Rederij Groen

Swire Pacific Offshore Operations (Pte) Ltd

Tananger Offshore AS.

Tidewater Inc.

Ulstein Group ASA

The Seismic Support Vessels Market industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analyzed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analyzed under the section Analysis of Seismic Support Vessels Market production, supply, sales and market status.

