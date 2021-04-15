Same day delivery is defined as delivering goods or products in less than 24 hours, preferably within the same day. Increasing urbanization, rapid growth in e-commerce, and changing customer expectations towards delivery services are the significant factors driving the same day delivery market growth. Further, the implementation of automation in delivery services, coupled with the growth of the B2C e-commerce market, are also propelling the same day delivery market growth.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The growing consumer demand for faster delivery service and an ongoing substitution of stationary retail sales by online sales through e-commerce platforms has led to a significant increase in B2C shipments, which boosted the same day delivery market. Moreover, complex delivery infrastructure and high charges associated with same day delivery are the key hindering factors for the market. Moreover, the increasing trend of online shopping, growing Internet penetration, and ease of ordering through online platforms create lucrative growth opportunities for the same day delivery market.

Major Players in the market are: A1-SameDay, Amazon Logistics, Aramex, Delhivery Pvt Ltd, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corporation, Home Xpress GmbH, Ontime Courier GmbH, United Parcel Service of America

Global Same Day Delivery Market: Applications and Types

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Consumer Goods, Food and Beverage, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, Others); End-user (Individuals, Commercial) and Geography

