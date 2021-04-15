Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, “Pore Strips Market by Product Type (Modular ice maker, undercounter ice maker, countertop ice maker and ice dispenser) and Application (Food service, food processing, healthcare, retail outlet and others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027″. As per the report, the global ice maker industry was pegged at $2.33 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $2.78 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2027.

Major determinants of the market :-

Due to rapid modernization, people are inclined towards the wellness products which has given rise to beuty industry. Pore strips are considered an essential component of beauty sectors. The increased rates of pollution have led to the introduction of wellness products. The face masks, itself is not capable to remove the dirt prevailing on the upper surface of nose, this is the reason pore strips came into the picture. It acts as a shield for the nose ,goes inside the deep pores ,cleans the hidden impurities and prevents it from pollution and other bacteria.

They are used for the treatment of acne prone skin and blackheads .It provides a clear and healthier skin with an added advantage of convenience. It removes the top layer of the skin and the dead skin cells. The strips are small in size and hence easy to apply on the skin, exfoliates blackheads and also improvise blood circulation. It is handy and gained traction in the female working population .The availability of wide range of easy-to-use peel off face masks for men and women is also used for skin treatment and prescribed by medical specialists. They don’t block the pores. Thus, peel off face mask market is expected to grow significantly in the forthcoming years.

Major Key players :-

P&G, Kao Corporation, Earth Therapeutics, Walgreen Co., Unilever, Lucky Fine, boscia, LLC, Ulta Beauty, Sephora, and Boots

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers And Impact Analysis

Due to rise in standards of living, people have become concerned about their appearance. Hence, the people who are conscious about their outer appearance are the target markets of pore strips market. The availability of high quality products on various offline and online platforms has created a significant demand of these products. In order to save their time and efforts and to get instant benefits, people avoid going to parlors for facial and cleanups. This fact has increased the usage of pore strips. The introduction of natural and organic easy –to-use pore strips has helped in the market expansion. In addition to this, rise in the purchasing power of people favors its growth. There are many side effects associated with pore strips due to artificial chemicals. The adhesive pore strip hardens after drying hence attaches to the top layer of impurities. These are the major restraints in its growth.

Covid-19 Scenario Analysis:

variables, thus impacting scale of production of pore strips. The closure of industries due to lockdown has hampered both the micro and macro economic

The trade is abruptly disturbed which has hindered the sales as well as the working capital.

The customer’s inclination to homemade remedies due to fear of infection has led to the decrease in demands of pore strips.

The shutdown of parlors and beauty sectors caused decline in the sales of the pore strips. Henceforth, the beauty industry is witnessing a sudden decline in demand.

The key market players are planning to provide home delivery and expanding their E-commerce chains post covid-19.

Surge in usage in social media marketing

Due to the wide availability of marketing channels, celebrity endorsements and multimedia marketing, the wellness products, specially, pore strips have gained traction. The offers generated during special occasions prove beneficial for the retention of permanent customers of these products. Also, the psychological pricing and the inclusion of catchy words in the advertisements prove to be the helpful hands in its adaptability, Keeping in view the interests of every group of people, they are designed in such a way that they are well-suited and fit for all skin types due to emergence of new technologies.

