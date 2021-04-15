Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, “Pet Furniture Market by Product Type (Modular ice maker, undercounter ice maker, countertop ice maker and ice dispenser) and Application (Food service, food processing, healthcare, retail outlet and others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027″. Pet furniture market size was valued at $3,443.4 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $5,139.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2027. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of around 38.6% due to rise in health hygiene expenditure of pet animals, and well-established health care facilities for pets in this region

Major determinants of the market :-

Growth in value sales for pet furniture industry is attributable to surge in demand for innovative products Beds & Sofa’s category, which facilitate better results. Pet furniture is noticeably popular and expanding with significant pace in developed regions of the Americas and Europe, where manufacturers are coming up with new product innovations considering pets health and comfort to help pet owners adopt to a lifestyle with good convenience. Dogs and cats’ segment are key to the performance of the market as compared to another segment. Advanced cost effective and customized furniture, rising concerns towards pet care, increase in health expenditure for animals as well as huge varieties in furniture for pet creates offers numerous pet furniture market opportunities.

Key Findings Of The Study

In 2019, North America was the highest revenue-generating market, due to rise in health care expenditure and well-established health care facilities in this region

Europe has emerged to be the second largest market with France and Germany accounting for the prominent pet furniture market share of the overall market by value.

Houses has emerged to be the prominent segment due to increase in demand for wide range of varieties.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2019 to 2027, owing to increase in adoption of eco-friendly pet furniture in developing economies such as China and India

The prominent companies profiled in this report include :- FurHaven Pet Products, Go Pet Club, MidWest Homes for Pets, Nest Bedding, North American Pet Products, PetPals Group, Inc, Prevue Pet Products, Taizhou Huamao Handicraft Article Co., Ltd, Ultra Modern Pet, Ware Pet Products. Currently, the pet furniture market is majorly driven by growth strategies such as product. Nest Bedding launched natural pet beds in recent years to increase their customer base and expand their market penetration. Allied Market Research has segmented the Pet Furniture Market report on the basis of product, end-use, and region: Pet Furniture Market By Pet Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2027) Cat

Dog

Others Pet Furniture Market By Product Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2027) Houses

Bed & Sofas

Trees & Condos Pet Furniture Market By Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2027) Specialty Stores

Supermarkets & hypermarkets

E-Commerce

Others Pet Furniture Market By Region (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2027)

North America (U.S. ,Canada, and Mexico)

Latin America (Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia- Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)