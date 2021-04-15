The online exam proctoring market was valued US$ 354.37 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 1,187.57 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% during 2020–2027.

E-learning is used broadly employed in higher education institutions and corporations; it is also progressively being adopted in K-12 institutions. The flexibility and robust functionality of online learning allow users to complete courses efficiently, and stay engaged continuously. With the increase in demand for E-learning, online proctoring has become a significant solution across all end users. The e-learning platforms provide flexibility of use, which is adding to the demand for online courses. Organizations, universities, and institutions are offering more online courses to facilitate flexible learning. However, these solutions also confer greater accessibility, and cost-effective and convenient operations. The rise in the number of E-learning administrators integrating online proctoring into their performance assessment processes drives the online exam proctoring market. Online exam proctor keeps an eye on students for doubtful activities during examinations, tests, and so on. It can see and hear the learner through webcam and can monitor the learner’s activity on the screen.

Based on type, the online exam proctoring market is segmented into advanced automated proctoring, recorded proctoring, and live online proctoring. In 2019, live online proctoring segment led the online exam proctoring market. The live proctors guide the test-takers via multi-factor identity verification, exam launch, and environment security scans. In live online proctoring, unpermitted materials can be removed prior to exam. Companies such as ProctorU Inc. and Examity, Inc. provide live online proctoring for critical certifications, high-stakes exams, and pre-employment screening.

Online Exam Proctoring Market 2021-2027 Global Industry research report explores analysis of historical data along with size, share, growth, demand and revenue of the global Online Exam Proctoring and estimates the future trend of market on the basis of this detailed study. The study shares market performance both in terms of volume and revenue and this factor which is useful & helpful to the business.

Global Online Exam Proctoring Market Study

The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Online Exam Proctoring market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Comprobo

Examity, Inc.

Honorlock Inc.

Inspera AS

Mettl

ProctorEdu LLC

Proctortrack

ProctorU Inc.

PSI Services LLC

Talview Inc.

…

Online Exam Proctoring Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

