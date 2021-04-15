According to The Insight Partners market research study of “North America Pre-lit Disposable Vaginal Speculum Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Application and End User,” The North America pre-lit disposable vaginal speculum market is expected to reach US$ 111.24 million by 2027 from US$ 86.48 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.3% from 2020-2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the North America Pre-lit Disposable Vaginal Speculum Market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

Based on application, the North America pre-lit disposable vaginal specula market is segmented into surgery and diagnostic. The surgery segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Cervical cancer is one of the diseases with a greater possibility of prevention and treatment as it can be prevented with HPV vaccination and managed effectively. However, it remains one of the severe threats to health of women globally. As per the CDC estimates, 12,000 new cases of HPV-associated cervical cancer are diagnosed in the US each year. A medical device used to dilate the vagina to examine the cervix and vagina is called a vaginal speculum. An annual pelvic examination is prescribed for women for mandatory screening of cervical cancer and abnormalities in women’s reproductive anatomy, such as cysts and cancers. The development in technology has allowed integrating the illumination system in the vaginal specula for better visualization and provide better treatment. Rising government initiatives to prevent and screen cervical cancer will boost the demand for disposable vaginal specula.

Key factors that are driving growth of the market include high prevalence of cervical cancer and increasing government initiatives for cervical cancer prevention and screening. However, the complications and low acceptance associated with gynecological procedures is likely to hinder the market growth.

Hill Rom Holding Inc, OBP Medical Corporation and Premier, Inc. (S2S Global) are among the leading companies operating in the North America Pre-lit Disposable Vaginal Speculum Market.

