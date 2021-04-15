Monolithic Microwave IC Market Outlook – 2026

Monolithic microwave integrated circuit (MMIC) is an integrated circuit that operates at microwave frequencies that ranges from 300 MHZ to 300 GHZ. This circuit performs following functions such as microwave mixing, power amplification, low-noise amplification, and high-frequency switching. They are dimensionally small and allow proliferation of high frequency devices such as phones and tablets. MMIC is more convenient and advantageous over conventional IC in terms of speed and semi insulating substrate. These factors are helpful in designing high frequency circuit functions. The market for MMIC is growing due to rise in adoption of MMIC by smartphone manufacturing industry.

Key players operating in the monolithic microwave IC market include NXP Semiconductors, MACOM, Infineon Technologies, Qorvo, Skyworks Solutions, United Monolithic Semiconductors, OMMIC, Mini-Circuits, Inc., Microarray Technologies, and Analog Devices. These key players focus on R&D activities related to monolithic microwave IC technologies and adopt various strategies such as acquisition, mergers, collaboration, and others to enhance products in the market.

The monolithic microwave IC market is expected to witness significant growth from 2019 to 2026, owing to emergence of advanced technologies such as 5G. Furthermore, increase in use of smartphones and rise in demand for fast data transfer rates influenced by the upcoming 5G technology is further expected to increase the demand for MMICs used in smartphones technologies. Moreover, rapid growth in the smartphone industry along with higher adoption of E band to meet the rise in demand for bandwidth has in turn increased demand for monolithic microwave IC (MMIC). In addition, increase in need for wireless communication in space and defense sector is expected to boost the monolithic microwave IC market growth.

The factors such as growth in adoption of smart phones, rise in use of microwave monolithic IC due to high microwave range, and increase in initiatives by government in defense sector toward promotion of MMIC to develop defense inventories are the major factors the drive the growth of the monolithic microwave IC market growth. However, high cost act as a major restraint that is expected to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, evolution of 5G technology and rise in number of space programs across the globe provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The monolithic microwave IC industry is segmented into component, technology, frequency band, application, and region. Based on component, the market is classified into power amplifiers, low noise amplifiers, attenuators, switches, mixers, voltage-controlled oscillators, frequency multiplier, and others. On the basis of technology, it is divided into metal-semiconductor field-effect transistor, high electron mobility transistor, pseudomorphic high electron mobility transistor, and enhancement-mode pseudomorphic high electron mobility transistor. Based on frequency band, the market is categorized into L, S, C, and Others. Based on end use, the market is segregated into consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global monolithic microwave IC market share along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS MONOLITHIC MICROWAVE IC MARKET

By Component

Power Amplifiers

LNA

Attenuators

Switches,

Mixers

Voltage-Controlled Oscillators

Frequency Multipliers

Others

By Technology

Metal-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor

High Electron Mobility Transistor

Pseudomorphic High Electron Mobility Transistor

Enhancement-Mode Pseudomorphic High Electron Mobility Transistor

By Frequency Band

L

S

C

Others

By End use

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



