Modular Laboratory Automation is a kind of laboratory automation process commonly used drug discovery, diagnostics, genomics etc. Lab automation refers to as any device, software, equipment which requires minimum human intervention and which improves overall productivity, efficiency of the laboratory. Automation consist of various, robots, conveyors, software etc.

Companies Mentioned:

Tecan Group

PerkinElmer

Danaher Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hudson Robotics

Becton Dickinson

Siemens Healthcare

BD

Synchron Lab Automation

Segmentation Analysis:

The Modular Laboratory Automation Market is segmented on the basis of equipment and software as well as application. On the basis of equipment and software the market is segmented as, automated liquid handlers, automatic plate handlers, robotic arms software and analyzers. On the basis of end user the market is segmented into, drug discovery, genomics, proteomics and clinical diagnostics.

The key market drivers for Modular Laboratory Automation Market Includes, increase in technological advancements in laboratory equipment as well as rising adoption of automatic equipment in the laboratory, rising R&D investments by pharmaceutical industry, bio pharmaceutical industry are the factors which will boost market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of the initial investment and high maintenance issue are some of the factors which will restrain market growth during the forecast period.

The Modular Laboratory Automation Market is segmented on the basis of type, application and region. The market size and estimates cover the period from 2020 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

The report analyzes factors affecting Modular Laboratory Automation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

