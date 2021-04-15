Global Microbial Identification Market – Overview

Microbial identification has become an important aspect of the overall healthcare domain. With the growing prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing frequency of global pandemic, and rising food safety concerns the need for rapid and reliable microbial identification has become highly important. In addition to this, the global microbial identification market has benefitted from growing governmental support and funding.

Global Microbial Identification Market – Notable Developments

Some of the key developments in the global microbial identification market are given below:

In 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) opened a food safety customer solution center in Delhi, India. The new center focuses on meeting the demands of scientists in food and beverage laboratories by developing critical workflows and integrated solutions that help build the food safety capacity in India.

In 2019, Merck (Germany) partnered with the FSSAI for skill development in food safety. Under the terms of this partnership, Merck handed over a fully equipped microbiological testing laboratory to the FSSAI to provide training on the latest technologies in microbiological testing for food safety.

Global Microbial Identification Market – Drivers and Restraints

There are several factors that are helping to drive the overall development of the global microbial identification market. One of the biggest factors for the market growth has been its use for identifying microorganisms responsible for human diseases. Microbial identification delivers reliable and rapid results that help in the timely adoption of necessary diagnostic therapies. In addition to this, it helps in improving the overall management of infectious diseases, particularly in the areas with not so developed healthcare infrastructure. Such benefits have thus been key factors for the overall development of the global microbial identification market.

Another important factor driving market growth has been increasing prevalence of infectious diseases through both air, food, and other mediums. Such prevalence is a great threat to human health and thus need rapid identification for healthcare authorities to prescribe suitable precautions and measures. These factors too are thus helping to drive the growth of the global market.

However, some factors are restraining the growth of the global microbial identification market. One key restraining factor has been the high prices of advanced and premium instruments that make it out of reach of low end and underdeveloped end users.

Global Microbial Identification Market – Geographical Outlook

In terms of geographical segmentation, the global microbial identification market has been segmented into five key regions. These regions are North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Of these, currently, the global microbial identification market has been dominated by the regional segment of North America, followed by Europe. Increasing food safety concerns is one of the key reasons behind the growth of the regional market. In addition to this, technological advancements in the field of microbial identification, growing prevalence of infectious diseases, and the increasing presence of key players are some of the other critical factors helping to drive the overall development of the North America market.

On the other hand, the regional segment of Asia Pacific is expected to witness promising growth opportunities in the coming years of the forecast period. The growth of the region is expected to be fueled by increasing adoption of new age microbial identification technologies by the emerging economies.

