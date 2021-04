The increased focus on improving nursing efficiency, patient safety, and rise in adoption of electronic health record (EHR) to prevent medication errors drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific medical carts market. In addition, easy accessibility to critical medical supplies and the growing need to limit the high hospital costs, further stimulate the demand for medical carts. However, lack of skilled workforce, high cost, and maintenance of medical carts could restrict the market growth.

The Asia-Pacific medical carts market was valued at $224 million in 2015 and anticipated to reach $555 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 13.7%.

Download Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1871

In 2015, in terms of volume, the emergency carts segment accounted for over two-fifths share followed by procedure carts. The emergency carts segment is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific medical carts market throughout the forecast period, both in terms of value and volume.

The emergency carts are critical in providing utmost and immediate patient care even in adverse situations.

China dominated the Asia-Pacific medical carts market in 2015, accounting for more than one-third market share, and is projected to continue this trend in the future. China generated the maximum revenue in 2015 and is projected to be the fastest growing country throughout the analysis period, at a CAGR of 16.4%. This is attributed to its high geriatric population that requires medical procedures and the rise in demand for medical carts required for this purpose. Besides, improvement in health care expenditure further supplements the sale of medical carts in China. However, Japan utilized 180 thousand unit carts in 2015 and is anticipated to be a lucrative market opportunity as the Japanese health care expenditure is anticipated to surge by an average of 3% during 2014-18.

The key players in the medical carts market are focused on expanding their business operations in the fast-growing emerging countries with new product launches as a preferred strategy.

Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1871

The Major key players profiled Are:

Omnicell, Inc.

Hanlim Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

Ruilang Medical Equipment Co., Ltd

Capsa Solutions LLC

Chang Gung Medical Technology Co., Ltd

ITD Medical Technology Products Co., Ltd.

Lifemedic Health care Supplies Pte Ltd

Midmark Corporation

Nortek, Inc.

Zhangjiagang Medi Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

Key Findings of the Asia-Pacific Medical Carts Market:

In 2015, China dominated the overall medical carts market revenue, and is projected to grow at a highest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.

Singapore is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 14.2% in terms of value and 13.5% in terms of volume.

Indonesia is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% in terms of value, during the analysis period.

Emergency carts segment accounts for about half of the Asia-Pacific medical carts market share in terms of value and three-seventh of share in terms of volume.

In terms of value, procedure carts is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of 14.4% from 2016-2022.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com